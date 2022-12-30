✕ Close Klopp on 'big' signing Cody Gakpo and January transfer window

Cody Gakpo will get a first-hand look at his new teammates this evening after signing for Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven earlier this week. The Reds play host to Leicester City in the Premier League tonight and will want to impress their new addition who is not yet eligible to play.

Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their push towards the top four and come into the match in sixth place five points behind Tottenham (4th) but 15 away from the Premier League leaders Arsenal. Liverpool resumed their league campaign with a comfortable, if not entirely dominant, 3-1 win away at Aston Villa and are aiming to secure their fourth consecutive league victory.

Four wins from five matches before the World Cup break saw Leicester open up a four-point gap on the relegation zone but Brendan Rodgers’ men toiled last time out when they were hammered 3-0 by Newcastle. James Maddison continues to recover from a knee injury which means the Foxes are without their most creative player in midfield and could struggle to contain Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

