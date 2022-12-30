Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Liverpool will move within two points of the top four with victory over Leicester City
Cody Gakpo will get a first-hand look at his new teammates this evening after signing for Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven earlier this week. The Reds play host to Leicester City in the Premier League tonight and will want to impress their new addition who is not yet eligible to play.
Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their push towards the top four and come into the match in sixth place five points behind Tottenham (4th) but 15 away from the Premier League leaders Arsenal. Liverpool resumed their league campaign with a comfortable, if not entirely dominant, 3-1 win away at Aston Villa and are aiming to secure their fourth consecutive league victory.
Four wins from five matches before the World Cup break saw Leicester open up a four-point gap on the relegation zone but Brendan Rodgers’ men toiled last time out when they were hammered 3-0 by Newcastle. James Maddison continues to recover from a knee injury which means the Foxes are without their most creative player in midfield and could struggle to contain Liverpool at Anfield this evening.
Follow all the action from the Premier League as Liverpool host Leicester City:
‘We’ve put things right before'
Leicester City defender Luke Thomas believes his team can turn things around in the second half of the season and start to move themselves back up the Premier League table but acknowledges that the first step - tonight’s match at Anfield - will be difficult.
Speaking after the Foxes 3-0 defeat to Newcastle, Thomas said: “We’ve put things right before, and we know what we’re capable of.
“If we play our game, we can beat anyone. It’s going to be a tough test at Anfield, but hopefully we can come away with a positive result and the three points.”
Klopp excited to be back at Anfield
Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, is excited to be back playing at Anfield in front of home supporters and says it feels like a long time since his team have had the chance to impress at home.
Writing in tonight’s matchday programme Klopp said: “It is a bit of a funny situation because usually at this time of year we have lots of home games but this is our first since we played Southampton in mid-November,
“The good thing is, this in itself is a reason for excitement and I know the players and all of the staff have been really looking forward to this moment.
“A lot has happened since we were last together, of course. To the players who represented their countries at the World Cup, I would like to congratulate them for doing so.
“Ibou Konate was part of the France team which reached the final and this is a major achievement even though he would have preferred a different outcome. Even so, all of the players who were involved should take great pride from playing in a World Cup.”
Liverpool vs Leicester
A clean sheet will see Liverpool keep a third in succession at home against Leicester for the first time in their league history.
There have been only three goalless draws produced in 104 league fixtures between these two teams.
Liverpool vs Leicester
Liverpool have lost two of their last three Premier League games against Leicester, as many as they had in their previous 17 versus the Foxes.
But, Leicester are winless in each of their last 12 away matches against the Reds in all competitions with three draws and nine defeats.
Their last win at Anfield was a 2-0 Premier League victory in May 2000 courtesy of goals by Tony Cottee and Phil Gilchrist.
Liverpool vs Leicester prediction
Liverpool are in form and despite their injuries in attack they should still have too much for Leicester in this one. Not to mention they’ll be boosted by the crowd at Anfield and the team’s desire to reach the top four.
Liverpool 2-0 Leicester.
Liverpool vs Leicester predicted line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Elliott.
Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy.
