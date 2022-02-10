Liverpool host Leicester City in the Premier League tonight, with Jurgen Klopp’s side out for revenge following their defeat to the Foxes in December.

Brendan Rodgers oversaw a memorable victory over his former club when a depleted Leicester side condemned Liverpool to their second Premier League defeat of the season at the King Power Stadium.

It was one of the games which saw Liverpool lose crucial ground to Manchester City in the Premier League title race and Klopp’s side must surely now win all their remaining fixtures in order to stand a chance of catching the leaders.

They are set to be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah, however, with the Premier League’s top scorer in contention to play following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday 10 February at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live and online on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Mohamed Salah is in contention to make his first Liverpool appearance since early January but faces a late fitness test following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations. Sadio Mane was granted a few extra days to take part in Senegal’s celebrations and will not have returned in time to take part in the fixture. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez missed the FA Cup win over Cardiff after testing positive for Covid-19 but could return, while Divock Origi remains a doubt.

Jamie Vardy continues to lead Leicester’s lengthy injury list, with Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Ryan Bertrand and Wesley Fofana all unavailable. Nampalys Mendy joined Sadio Mane in celebrating Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations win and is unlikely to be in contention.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Kieta; Jota, Firmino, Salah

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Iheanacho

Odds

Liverpool: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

Leicester: 10/1

Prediction

Leicester are in need of a response but the return of Salah adds an edge to a Liverpool side who have coped well in his absence and are in a good run of form. Liverpool 3-0 Leicester