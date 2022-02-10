Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League tonight as Brendan Rodgers returns to Anfield for the second time this season.

The two sides met in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in December, with Liverpool winning on penalties, but Leicester claimed three points in the reverse Premier League fixture with a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool defeated Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Saturday as Harvey Elliott scored on his return from injury and Luis Diaz impressed on his debut, while the Reds could be further boosted by the returning Mohamed Salah from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Leicester, meanwhile, suffered a humbling 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest as the FA Cup holders crashed out at the fourth-round stage. Rodgers questioned his players after the match and will be looking for a response, with his side 10th in the Premier League table but with several games in hand.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday 10 February at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live and online on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Mohamed Salah is in contention to make his first Liverpool appearance since early January but faces a late fitness test following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations. Sadio Mane was granted a few extra days to take part in Senegal’s celebrations and will not have returned in time to take part in the fixture. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez missed the FA Cup win over Cardiff after testing positive for Covid-19 but could return, while Divock Origi remains a doubt.

Jamie Vardy continues to lead Leicester’s lengthy injury list, with Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Ryan Bertrand and Wesley Fofana all unavailable. Nampalys Mendy joined Sadio Mane in celebrating Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations win and is unlikely to be in contention.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Kieta; Jota, Firmino, Salah

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Iheanacho

Odds

Liverpool: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

Leicester: 10/1

Prediction

Leicester are in need of a response but the return of Salah adds an edge to a Liverpool side who have coped well in his absence and are in a good run of form. Liverpool 3-0 Leicester