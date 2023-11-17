Jump to content

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez sink Brazil and Argentina on night of South American shocks

Diaz double beat Brazil 2-1 as goals from Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez saw Uruguay beat Argentina 2-0

Rachel Vickers-Price
Friday 17 November 2023 08:16
<p>Luis Diaz, celebrating his second goal, was Colombia’s hero</p>

Luis Diaz, celebrating his second goal, was Colombia’s hero

(AP)

Luis Diaz scored twice as Colombia stunned Brazil 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier, days after his father was released by kidnappers.

The Liverpool striker netted twice in four minutes late in the second half, watched by his father Luiz Manuel Diaz who was held for 12 days before his release last week.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli had put Brazil in front after just four minutes.

Colombia’s first win over Brazil for eight years lifts them into third in the South American qualifying table with Brazil, who suffered a second successive defeat in the competition, down to fifth.

On a night of surprises, goals from Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez saw Uruguay beat Argentina 2-0.

Darwin Nunez celebrates as Lionel Messi looks on

(AP)

Lionel Messi struggled to impose himself, hitting the crossbar in the second half as Argentina’s 100 per cent record since lifting the World Cup was ended.

Uruguay’s win lifts them to second in the table, two points behind Argentina.

Venezuela are in fourth after a goalless draw with Ecuador, Chile and Paraguay also drawing a blank while Bolivia won the battle of the bottom two with a 2-0 win over Peru.

