Moment Liverpool star Luis Diaz reunites with father after 12-day hostage ordeal

Luis Diaz has been reunited with his father, who was released by rebels after being held hostage in Colombia for 12 days.

The Liverpool striker and his father, Luis Manuel Diaz Jimenez, cried as they embraced each other for the first time since the kidnapping ordeal.

Armed men on motorcycles abducted Diaz’s parents from a gas station in the small town of Barrancas on 28 October.

His mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued within hours by police, but his father was held by the National Liberation Army (ELN) for 12 days.

Diaz, who returned to Colombia on international duty this week, was reunited with his father in an emotional moment shared by the national team on social media.