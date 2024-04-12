Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as the season enters the run-in.

Manchester City, the defending champions, are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row under Pep Guardiola – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football. City blew Arsenal away in last year’s run-in, but the Gunners are back in the fight this campaign.

The Premier League is now in Arsenal’s hands after Liverpool, who stood eight games away from the title, dropped points against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Jurgen Klopp has turned to mind games to put the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s challengers, who are attempting to win their first league title in 20 years.

But City are lurking, and now have a favourable run ahead of them. So, with seven games to go, which team has the best fixtures and who has the hardest run of games to end the season? Here’s where the title could be won and lost...

Arsenal

Points: 71

GD: +51

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.62

Difficulty: ★★★★

Have Mikel Arteta’s side learnt their lesson from last season? The Gunners won just three of their final nine Premier League games last year, which included a four-game winless run, as they fell away in the title race.

But a 0-0 draw at the Etihad, where they were thrashed 4-1 last season, is a sign that Arsenal are tougher challengers than they were this time last year. They now hold the advantage over Liverpool on goal difference, after the Reds dropped points at Old Trafford. Could that result be a sign of the twists and turns ahead? After all, Arsenal still have to go to Old Trafford themselves on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Arsenal lost the title away from home last year and their fate this season will be determined on the road again. But Arteta’s side are looking immense defensively away from home and have kept five clean sheets in a row in the Premier League after making light work of Brighton. The Gunners possess the best goal difference in the Premier League - and that could be crucial.

There are still tricky tests to come - first up against Aston Villa on Sunday, and then what is shaping up to be an epic against Tottenham on Sunday 28 April. The fact that both Villa and Spurs are in the fight for the top four and potentially the final Champions League spot only adds to the drama.

Meanwhile, participation in the latter stages of the Champions League will also make this season’s title race a different challenge. Arsenal will face travel to Bayern Munich on Wednesday after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

Liverpool

Points: 71

GD: +42

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.50

Difficulty: ★★★1/2

After near misses in 2019 and 2022, Liverpool knew they must be close to perfect to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the title race - so a draw at Old Trafford will hurt.

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool not to panic, as the Reds remain right in the race. They will be hoping Arsenal slip up and take advantage of what is a favourable run of fixtures ahead of May - even if a trip to Goodison Park and a midweek Merseyside Derby represents the same sort of emotional occasion that Liverpool struggled with at Old Trafford.

Of the title contenders, Liverpool have the trickiest final-three, and the other key clashes to look out for are those against sides chasing Champions League football. Liverpool face Tottenham at Anfield before a trip to Aston Villa on Monday night in the final week of the season, giving Liverpool a tough final trio of games in May when Wolves at home on the final day is also considered.

Having already won the Carabao Cup, the Reds were favourites to reach the Europa League final and the Dublin showpiece on 22 May. But a shock 3-0 defeat to Atalanta at Anfield means that is now looking unlikely, which could leave Klopp just the Premier League to fight for in his final few weeks in charge.

Manchester City

Points: 70

GD: +40

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.43

Difficulty: ★★★

The double treble is still on, and Manchester City are lurking ominously after returning to goalscoring form. The champions were unable to beat either Liverpool or Arsenal in their two title showdowns either side of the international break, results that left the champions third in the title race.

But they have since hit four goals in the wins over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, a strong response to their frustrating stalemate against the Gunners.

City, after all, have been here before and their fixtures are looking favourable now those games against Liverpool and Arsenal are out of the equation. Up next, City’s April schedule in the Premier League involves games against teams in the Premier League’s bottom four in Luton Town and Nottingham Forest. A visit to out-of-form Brighton follows on Thursday 25 April.

It leaves a trip to Tottenham, where City have never won in the Premier League under Guardiola, as their toughest fixture of the run-in. That fixture will now be played in the final week of the season after City reached the FA Cup semi-finals. It could be a must-win match for Ange Postecoglou’s side, too, as Spurs aim to secure Champions League qualification. Tottenham will now what they need by then, too, after already facing Arsenal and Liverpool.

Still involved in three competitions, City have the busiest schedule of the Premier League title contenders, although Luton at home in between a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. City will host Madrid on Wednesday after a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu.