Liverpool host Manchester City this afternoon in a clash of last year’s Premier League title rivals. City beat Liverpool by just one point to claim the trophy for the second consecutive season but the teams have got off to contrasting starts this year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 11th having collected just two wins from their eight matches so far. It is the Reds worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years and leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men already. After their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend Klopp admitted that his team are already out of the title race but that he will continue to search for a winning equation whilst dealing with injuries and changes to his tried-and-tested 4-3-3 formation.

In comparison Manchester City are right where they want to be. They come into the game sitting second in the table just behind Arsenal who are led by Guardiola’s former assistant coach Mikel Arteta. They are looking for their 11th consecutive victory across all competitions and with Erling Haaland in the side they have the capabilities to pile further hurt onto Liverpool.

Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool take on Manchester City: