Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon in a meeting of last season’s title rivals.

City beat Liverpool by just one point to lift the title for the second consecutive season but it’s been a completely different story this campaign.

Liverpool’s worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s champions, with Jurgen Klopp admitting that his side are already out of the title race following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

City can now pile further misery on the Reds as they arrive at Anfield with Erling Haaland, who has scored a stunning 15 goals in nine Premier League appearances and will be looking to score for the 11th match in a row in all competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 16 October at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have been hit by injuries in recent weeks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luiz Duiz joining Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo on the sidelines. Klopp said Liverpool came through their 7-1 win over Rangers unscathed, which saw Andy Robertson return.

It may be too soon for the left back to start, but Mohamed Salah is set to return after his hat-trick from the bench at Ibrox. He is set to join the in-form Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in attack, but Klopp may opt to revert to a three-man midfield so that could mean Darwin Nunez misses out.

Manchester City remain without the England trio of John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips. Erling Haaland will return to the starting line-up after being rested against Copenhagen in midweek, as well as Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. Manuel Akanji may move to right back with Nathan Ake also returning to the defence.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Odds

Liverpool: 29/10

Draw: 16/5

Manchester City: 13/5

Prediction

Liverpool got a boost at Ibrox in midweek but Manchester City are the worst opponent they could possibly get right now. If Klopp’s side struggled to deal with Arsenal’s intensity at the Emirates then City may threaten to overwhelm them, and with Erling Haaland leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne also in brilliant form, Guardiola’s side have the weapons to batter Liverpool much in the same way as they did in February 2021. Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City