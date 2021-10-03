Liverpool and Manchester City played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield as a rollercoaster second half produced all four goals. Here’s how the players rated:

Liverpool

Alisson Becker, 6: A poor first-half clearance gifted the ball to Bernardo Silva, but made amends a few minutes later with a good save from Phil Foden, and again when he rushed out and tackled at Foden’s feet. Couldn’t do much with either goal.

James Milner, 4: Standing in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and struggled throughout the game. Booked for taking out Foden, almost gave away a penalty, and then should have been sent off for a second yellow-card challenge. A mismatch in terms of pace but did what he could.

Joel Matip, 6: Unfortunate that De Bruyne’s goal cannoned of his midriff and into the net.

Virgil van Dijk, 7: Commanding whenever he needed to be, with moments of real dominance in duels against Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling in particular.

Andrew Robertson, 7: His energy got the fans going during a lull and constantly worked hard for his team.

Jordan Henderson, 5: Gave the ball away on a couple of occasions in the first half and a silly offside. Not in his best moment.

Fabinho, 5: The defensive midfielder Booked for hacking down Bernardo Silva late in the game. Should have scored the winner.

Curtis Jones, 6: A muted but hard-working performance from the midfielder.

Mohamed Salah, 9: After a quiet first half, a sensational second. Exquisite assist for Mane and an even better goal. Arguably in the best form of his career.

Mohamed Salah fires home Liverpool’s second goal (Getty Images)

Diogo Jota, 6: Didn’t quite get into the game, although one fierce shot brought a good save from Ederson.

Sadio Mane, 7: Some sharp runs and a well-taken finish.

Subs: Roberto Firmino, 6; Joe Gomez, 6.

Manchester City

Ederson 6: One incredible throughball to Foden, but did very little of note in terms of traditional goalkeeping duties, with both goals difficult to stop. Had a nightmare coming for a cross near the end which should have been punished by Fabinho with the goal gaping.

Kyle Walker 6: A solid game defensively with some useful bursting runs forwards. Took one woeful free-kick.

Ruben Dias, 5: Booked for hauling down Diogo Jota and wasn’t quite at his all-conquering best.

Aymeric Laporte, 5: Had a relatively trouble-free first half, a busier second, and failed to stop the electric Salah.

Joao Cancelo, 4: An attempted Cruyff-turn tackle on Salah was lazy and was the catalyst for Liverpool’s opening goal. Booked in the second half.

Rodri, 7: Incredible goal-saving tackle to prevent Fabinho scoring the winner.

Kevin De Bruyne, 6: Constantly busy but looked a little rusty, perhaps the understandable consequence of some time out of the team with injury.

Bernardo Silva, 8: One sensational dribble in the first half was Messi-esque, and would have been one of the great Premier League assists had Foden found the finish. Having a brilliant season.

Gabriel Jesus, 7: Worked hard on that right wing and his efforts finally brought reward with the assist for City’s equaliser.

Phil Foden, 9: A brilliant performance. A well-taken goal and could have had more had it not been for the exploits of Alisson Becker.

Phil Foden scores City’s first equaliser (Getty)

Jack Grealish, 5: Doesn’t seem to carry quite the same confident swagger on the ball as he did wearing an Aston Villa shirt. Replaced by Raheem Sterling on the hour.

Subs: Raheem Sterling, 5.