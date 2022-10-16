Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City have the chance to add to Liverpool’s difficult start to the Premier League season as last season’s title rivals clash at Anfield this afternoon.

City edged Liverpool to the title by just one point last season but are already 13 points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this campaign.

The arrival of Erling Haaland has taken City to another level, with the Norwegian scoring a stunning 15 goals in just nine Premier League appearances so far this season.

But Liverpool have also fallen off the pace following last season’s 92-point campaign and the Reds have won just two of their opening eight matches.

Klopp will hope Wednesday’s 7-1 win over Rangers gives the Reds the boost they need ahead of their biggest match of the season so far. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 16 October at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have been hit by injuries in recent weeks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luiz Duiz joining Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo on the sidelines. Klopp said Liverpool came through their 7-1 win over Rangers unscathed, which saw Andy Robertson return.

It may be too soon for the left back to start, but Mohamed Salah is set to return after his hat-trick from the bench at Ibrox. He is set to join the in-form Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in attack, but Klopp may opt to revert to a three-man midfield so that could mean Darwin Nunez misses out.

Manchester City remain without the England trio of John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips. Erling Haaland will return to the starting line-up after being rested against Copenhagen in midweek, as well as Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. Manuel Akanji may move to right back with Nathan Ake also returning to the defence.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Odds

Liverpool: 29/10

Draw: 16/5

Manchester City: 13/5

Prediction

Liverpool got a boost at Ibrox in midweek but Manchester City are the worst opponent they could possibly get right now. If Klopp’s side struggled to deal with Arsenal’s intensity at the Emirates then City may threaten to overwhelm them, and with Erling Haaland leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne also in brilliant form, Guardiola’s side have the weapons to batter Liverpool much in the same way as they did in February 2021. Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City