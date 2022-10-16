Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool vs Manchester City TV channel, kick-off time and more ahead of today’s Premier League clash

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 16 October 2022 08:45
Comments
Klopp: 'We cannot compete financially with Manchester City'

Manchester City have the chance to add to Liverpool’s difficult start to the Premier League season as last season’s title rivals clash at Anfield this afternoon.

City edged Liverpool to the title by just one point last season but are already 13 points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this campaign.

The arrival of Erling Haaland has taken City to another level, with the Norwegian scoring a stunning 15 goals in just nine Premier League appearances so far this season.

But Liverpool have also fallen off the pace following last season’s 92-point campaign and the Reds have won just two of their opening eight matches.

Klopp will hope Wednesday’s 7-1 win over Rangers gives the Reds the boost they need ahead of their biggest match of the season so far.  Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 16 October at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have been hit by injuries in recent weeks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luiz Duiz joining Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo on the sidelines. Klopp said Liverpool came through their 7-1 win over Rangers unscathed, which saw Andy Robertson return.

It may be too soon for the left back to start, but Mohamed Salah is set to return after his hat-trick from the bench at Ibrox. He is set to join the in-form Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in attack, but Klopp may opt to revert to a three-man midfield so that could mean Darwin Nunez misses out.

Manchester City remain without the England trio of John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips. Erling Haaland will return to the starting line-up after being rested against Copenhagen in midweek, as well as Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. Manuel Akanji may move to right back with Nathan Ake also returning to the defence.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Odds

Liverpool: 29/10

Draw: 16/5

Manchester City: 13/5

Recommended

Prediction

Liverpool got a boost at Ibrox in midweek but Manchester City are the worst opponent they could possibly get right now. If Klopp’s side struggled to deal with Arsenal’s intensity at the Emirates then City may threaten to overwhelm them, and with Erling Haaland leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne also in brilliant form, Guardiola’s side have the weapons to batter Liverpool much in the same way as they did in February 2021. Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in