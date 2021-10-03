Mohamed Salah is not only the best player in the Premier League on current form but also the best player in the world, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said.

Salah scored a sensational individual goal in Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield, as well as setting up Sadio Mane’s opener.

The forward has scored eight goals in as many appearances for his club so far this season, as well as joining the 100 club in the Premier League.

“I don’t think there’s anyone playing better in the world,” Carragher told Sky Sports, “or in Europe in the Champions League in the past few weeks.

“His record this season has been absolutely outstanding. You can never question what he has done at Liverpool if at all, but right now is the sharpest I’ve ever seen him.”

Carragher added: “Maybe I’ve missed someone, but he is world class. He is one of the greatest players to ever play for Liverpool.

“Liverpool have lost Roger Hunt in the past few days, one of the club’s greatest-ever goalscorers. Mo Salah is one of them, up there with Ian Rush, Roger Hunt.

“Salah goes in the greatest Liverpool 11, and think of some of the players they have had. There’s no doubt about it.”

Salah is out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 season and Carragher called on the club on the club to secure the 29-year-old to a new long-term contract, just as they have done for senior players such as Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson this year.

“Right now he is playing as well as anyone in European football. Liverpool cannot afford to let this drag on, and risk losing Mo Salah. This is a guy who really looks after himself. I’m not saying he’s going to be like Cristiano Ronaldo, topping the goalscoring charts at 36, but I still think he’s got a lot in him as he enters his 30s.

“It’s imperative him, at his peak, is still in a red shirt playing for Liverpool.”