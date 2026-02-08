Is Liverpool vs Manchester City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City are at serious peril of their Premier League title challenge from becoming too far gone as they travel to Liverpool in a must-win clash.

City were held at Tottenham last week, something that seemed inconceivable at half-time with Thomas Frank’s struggling Spurs two goals down and looking lifeless, only for Pep Guardiola to watch a Dominic Solanke deprive his side of two invaluable points.

They are now six points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who will be hoping Liverpool - their title rivals of last year - can become the latest to do them a huge favour in the title race.

The Reds ended a five-game winless run in the league by emphatically dispatching Newcastle in a 4-1 win last week, with Arne Slot’s men finding form at possibly the worst time for City.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Liverpool vs Manchester City on TV?

Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 8 February at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Both teams go into the clash ravaged by injuries, with Liverpool potentially without five first-team players. The big question mark relates to Joe Gomez, who has missed the last two games with a hip problem after colliding with Alisson against Bournemouth, but could yet return this weekend. Jeremie Frimpong is out for the next couple of weeks, while Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined with long-term problems. Deadline day signing Jeremy Jacquet will arrive in the summer - he is not an option for this weekend, nor this season.

City, meanwhile, are also deadling with something of an injury crisis with Josko Gvardiol and John Stones out. Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic and Savio are also doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri; Silva, Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.