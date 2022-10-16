Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erling Haaland will look to score in a 11th match in a row as his Manchester City side face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League today.

City edged Liverpool to the title last season but Haaland’s arrival in England has heralded a much different campaign so far, with Pep Guardiola’s champions already leading Liverpool by 13 points in the table.

Haaland has scored a stunning 15 goals in nine Premier League games so far and was rested in midweek as City were held to a 0-0 draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Liverpool found some much needed confidence as they thrashed Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday, with Mohamed Salah scoring the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, but Jurgen Klopp has admitted they are already out of last season’s title race and City can add further misery to their worst start in 10 years.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 16 October at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have been hit by injuries in recent weeks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luiz Duiz joining Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo on the sidelines. Klopp said Liverpool came through their 7-1 win over Rangers unscathed, which saw Andy Robertson return.

It may be too soon for the left back to start, but Mohamed Salah is set to return after his hat-trick from the bench at Ibrox. He is set to join the in-form Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in attack, but Klopp may opt to revert to a three-man midfield so that could mean Darwin Nunez misses out.

Manchester City remain without the England trio of John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips. Erling Haaland will return to the starting line-up after being rested against Copenhagen in midweek, as well as Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. Manuel Akanji may move to right back with Nathan Ake also returning to the defence.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Odds

Liverpool: 29/10

Draw: 16/5

Manchester City: 13/5

Prediction

Liverpool got a boost at Ibrox in midweek but Manchester City are the worst opponent they could possibly get right now. If Klopp’s side struggled to deal with Arsenal’s intensity at the Emirates then City may threaten to overwhelm them, and with Erling Haaland leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne also in brilliant form, Guardiola’s side have the weapons to batter Liverpool much in the same way as they did in February 2021. Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City