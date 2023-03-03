Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurgen Klopp is not surprised by Manchester United’s return to form and insists the difference under Erik ten Hag can be seen in how they defend.

Liverpool are currently 10 points behind the Red Devils ahead of the match on Sunday at Anfield as the rivalry experiences another shift.

With Ten Hag securing the League Cup last Sunday with victory over Newcastle at Wembley, but United’s success this season is natural according to the German, given their quality.

“I didn't think too much about it, surprised, probably not. How could they not be successful? They're really experienced, they have quality and a good way of playing,” Klopp said, with the Reds looking to build on the midweek win over Wolves.

“A new way to defend. The difference in the last few years, a massive difference, man orientated. With the ball, quality, it's not like, 'I did that', Erik knows Rashford is a real talent. It's a really good team, how could they not be successful. They have to play us.

“I would like to show it's different in a positive way for us. a good idea. Super experienced players, Eriksen and Casemiro. All over the world, successful, everybody knew how good Eriksen was, Rashford is in the form of his life.”

Klopp admits he has been impressed by Erik ten Hag’s side and their progress this season.

He added: “They turned into a result machine, top football, if it's not going well, they still get results.

“They're in a fight for the league, but again, not really important for Sunday, we are there as well. We try to be at our best.”

Klopp is reluctant to enjoy any aspect of United’s return to prominence, but he did admit satisfaction as Marcus Rashford’s form.

“It's difficult, pretty much impossible to be happy about something at Man United as the Liverpool manager,” he said.

“One result is I am happy for Rashford, he had a difficult last year, he was not performing as he is able to perform. This will change again, he's playing incredible, the speed, technique, the calmness in front of goal.”