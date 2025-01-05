Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The clash between Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United may be in doubt after heavy snow hit the United Kingdom overnight.

An amber weather warning is in place across much of the north of England for snow and ice, with temperatures falling below freezing.

Runways at both Manchester Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport were closed on Sunday morning due to the snowfall.

Liverpool are due to host their rivals at Anfield at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday afternoon as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

While the pitch is likely to be able to be made playable, the safety of travelling fans will also be considered with regards to a possible postponement.

Snow has hit the United Kingdom ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Liverpool have already had one fixture scuppered by the weather this season, with December’s Merseyside derby against Everton still to be played having fallen victim to Storm Darragh.

No official statement has yet been issued regarding the fixture, though National Highways have put in place a severe weather warning.

Fulham also host Ipswich in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon, though the snow has not been as heavy in London and the south as temperatures rise.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool currently top the table by five points from Arsenal, who dropped points at Brighton yesterday, while Manchester United are languishing in 14th place.