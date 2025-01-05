Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest updates as snow threatens Premier League fixture
Inclement weather has put the league leaders’ clash with their struggling rivals in doubt
Liverpool are hoping to host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon with the league leaders looking to extend their lead at the top of the table, though heavy snow overnight has put the fixture in doubt.
A second safety meeting is scheduled for midday GMT to determine whether the clash can be staged at Anfield after an amber weather warning was issued for much of the north of England. A first meeting was held earlier after runways were closed at both Manchester Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport amid widespread travel disruption.
Should the fixture go ahead, Arne Slot’s side will be looking to further seize control of the title race. More dropped points for Arsenal yesterday only strengthens Liverpool’s position with a game still in hand on their rivals. Things are rather less buoyant at Old Trafford at the moment with the arrival of Ruben Amorim not transforming Manchester United’s fortunes. The visitors have won just two league matches since he took over in November, with recent losses to Wolves and Newcastle illustrating the scale of the job on the Portuguese’s hands.
Follow all the latest news from Anfield in our live blog below:
Liverpool vs Manchester United in doubt after snow
Good morning. We are very much hoping to have live Premier League action to bring you later this afternoon with league leaders Liverpool hosting struggling rivals Manchester United at Anfield, but heavy overnight snow has put the fixture into a degree of doubt.
We’ll have all the latest updates throughout the morning as authorities decide whether the match has to be postponed.
