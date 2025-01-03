Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mohamed Salah has said he refuses to be distracted by the uncertainty about his future, as he concentrates on having an “unbelievable season” to meet his target of winning the Premier League again with Liverpool.

The Egypt forward is in the last six months of his contract and said he is still “far away” from agreeing a new deal with the club.

But Salah leads the way in Premier League for both goals and assists, with 17 and 13, as he has helped Liverpool take a six-point lead.

And he told Sky Sports: “The thing in my head is that, if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract? Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That’s what is in my head.

“If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”

Salah is able to sign a pre-contract agreement to join a foreign club in the summer now, but the 32-year-old has given indications he wants to stay at Anfield.

Yet while there have been talks with the club, he said: “There’s nothing, we’re far away from any progress, so we just need to wait and see.”

Salah has scored 231 goals for Liverpool since his arrival from Roma in 2016, winning the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League the following year.

Mohamed Salah has been in trademark, impressive form for Liverpool this season ( Getty Images )

But lockdown meant Liverpool were unable to celebrate their domestic triumph in a packed Anfield, and Salah revealed he made winning the English title his main objective last summer.

“I have time off, I go away with the family, see my parents, then one to two days to write my targets for the season,” Salah added.

“The first thing on the list was to win the Premier League with Liverpool; I always say the Champions League, but this is the first time I said I really want to win the Premier League with Liverpool. Probably because we didn’t celebrate the one we won with the club in the way we wanted.

“And coming back here, it’s my last year in the club, and I want to do something special for the city. We waited for that title for 30 years or so, win it, it was the pandemic at that time. We didn’t have time to celebrate it in the right way. Hopefully we can do it this year.”