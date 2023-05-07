Jump to content

updated

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Prenton Park

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 13:00
A general view of The Madejski Stadium
A general view of The Madejski Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683472035

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Match ends, Liverpool Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.

7 May 2023 16:07
1683471849

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.

7 May 2023 16:04
1683471611

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Leila Ouahabi replaces Lauren Hemp.

7 May 2023 16:00
1683471450

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Attempt missed. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

7 May 2023 15:57
1683471435

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

7 May 2023 15:57
1683471398

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

7 May 2023 15:56
1683471226

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Substitution, Liverpool Women. Sofie Lundgaard replaces Katie Stengel.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471217

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471169

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Attempt missed. Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

7 May 2023 15:52
1683471162

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

7 May 2023 15:52

