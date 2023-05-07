Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.
Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.
With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.
The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.
Match ends, Liverpool Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.
Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Leila Ouahabi replaces Lauren Hemp.
Attempt missed. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Sofie Lundgaard replaces Katie Stengel.
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
