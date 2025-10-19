Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Liverpool vs Manchester United live: Reds look to end losing streak in Premier League clash with old rivals

Arne Slot’s men face an inconsistent United side following defeats in their last two league games

Miguel Delaney,Michael Jones,Chris Wilson
Sunday 19 October 2025 13:50 BST
Comments
‘We can win any game’ - Amorim confident ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League’s late kick off hoping to keep up the pace with league leaders Arsenal.

Back-to-back league defeats - to Chelsea and Crystal Palace - dropped Arne Slot’s champions to second in the table and they came into the weekend one point behind the Gunners - who beat Fulham last night to extend their advantage. The Reds will be without number one goalkeeper Alisson, who remains injured, but should otherwise have a full contingent of players to select from which could prove beneficial due to their squad depth.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim admitted that his future at Man Utd is unclear unless the team strings together a run of positive results. Amorim had been given backing by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe but win just three wins from seven league games the manager knows wins are very much needed. United defeated Sunderland 2-0 before the international break and a statement victory over Liverpool could kick them into the next level of their development under the Portuguese.

Follow all the action from Anfield with our live blog below:

Recommended

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United?

Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United in the Premier League kicks off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 19 October at the Anfield in Merseyside.

(Getty Images)
Mike Jones19 October 2025 13:50

Liverpool vs Man Utd

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League’s late kick off on Sunday hoping to redress a downward slump that has seen them drop from the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s champions began the season with five straight wins but have lost their last two games causing them to drop below Arsenal and surrender the lead they had built up over their rivals.

Those two league defeats also sandwich a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League making this three-match losing run the longest of Slot’s managerial career so far.

In contrast, Man Utd come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Sunderland in what was, perhaps, their strongest performance of the season. Ruben Amorim’s side remain massively inconsistent but they have pushed into the top half of the table and are aiming to improve their recent record against top six opposition.

Mike Jones19 October 2025 13:40

The shared Liverpool and Man United dilemma tied to Slot and Amorim’s futures

One could hardly describe this as a meeting of Premier League equals but the rivalry still burns between Liverpool and Manchester United. Richard Jolly sets the scene for a clash that could prove highly consequential.

The shared Liverpool and Man United dilemma tied to Slot and Amorim’s futures

The managers aim to find balance at Anfield after early-season turbulence, with the champions aiming to snap a three-game losing streak, the longest of Arne Slot’s managerial career to date
Harry Latham-Coyle19 October 2025 13:30

Liverpool vs Manchester United live

Liverpool and Manchester United collide in a meeting of old rivals at Anfield with the hosts bidding to end a rare losing run. Three defeats on the spin for the first time under Arne Slot left Liverpool reeling slightly before the international break - can they rebound in a fixture that always brings a little extra edge?

Kick off at Anfield is at 4.30pm BST.

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League
Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle19 October 2025 10:34

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in