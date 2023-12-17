Manchester United bus damaged by Liverpool fans before Anfield clash

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have condemned actions that caused damage to the Manchester United team bus as it arrived at Anfield ahead of their Premier League match on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag‘s side made the short journey across the M62 to Liverpool and the coach took on damage as it approached the stadium.

Manchester United took two coaches of players and staff to Liverpool, who started the weekend at the summit of the Premier League.

The vehicle at the front reportedly took damage to a window of the upper deck of the bus that was partly smashed by a bottle thrown, with videos circulating on social media showing the footage.

The statement from the Merseyside club said: “Liverpool Football Club utterly condemns the actions that led to damage being caused to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon.

“We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police, to fully investigate and identify those responsible.

“Any individuals found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club’s sanction process.”

Liverpool’s own team bus was allegedly attacked following their defeat at Manchester City last year.

Matches between Liverpool and Manchester United have often caused battles between fans. Back in March at the same fixture, a minority of travelling supporters sang a chant about the Hillsborough disaster.

Both managers before that match had put out a joint statement ahead of the match urging both sets of fans to stop chanting about tragedies.