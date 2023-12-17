Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Diogo Dalot red card late on
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Jurgen Klopp’s side were frustrated by the visitors as Erik ten Hag’s men held on to claim a point
Liverpool missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as Manchester United frustrated their rivals at Anfield to earn a battling point for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag.
The Reds dominated possession but were sloppy on the ball in what was a poor contest, with Trent Alexander-Arnold going closest with a shot from outside the box that narrowly crept wide of the post.
United defended deep and grew in threat as the match went on, with Rasmus Hojlund forces a save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in the second half. Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was far busier but wasn’t seriously tested despite a series of effort from the hosts. United’s Diogo Dalot was sent off in stoppage time for dissent towards referee Michael Oliver.
Liverpool started the weekend top but slip down to third following wins for Arsenal and Aston Villa on Sunday. United, who drew a Premier League game for the first time this season, are seventh but avoided a third straight defeat after losses against Bournemouth and Bayern Munich this week.
Liverpool and Manchester United’s spectacularly poor draw at least reveals one thing
Perhaps the best thing to say about this match at Anfield was that it ended. English football’s most historic fixture produced a 0-0 everyone will want to forget, and barely offered anything of note beyond some astounding errors.
The most uncharitable view given recent form is that Manchester United brought Liverpool down to their level but then Jurgen Klopp’s side seemed to do that all by themselves. It was a performance characterised by sloppiness. There were so many moments that barely seemed to make sense.
Maybe this is what happens when you play too much football, coming as it did on the day Fifa confirmed details for the expanded Club World Cup. Maybe this is what happens when one big club just seeks to defend as if they are threatened by relegation. Maybe it’s a regression to the curious trend of this fixture through much of the last two decades, where an overriding tension just suppressed the game.
Miguel Delaney’s full-time report from Anfield:
Finally, Manchester United find a result no one saw coming
By the end of the siege of Anfield, Liverpool had amassed 34 shots. And Manchester United – browbeaten, beleaguered, butt-of-the-jokes Manchester United – had become the first team to deny them victory on Merseyside this season. It was the rearguard action that no one saw coming, the day when United, who have spent the season confounding expectations, did so by discovering a spine and some spirit.
They did so with a team that could form the basis of a quiz question in years to come, with the rookies and the randoms, the understudies and the underwhelming, the overpriced and the over the hill. United being United, they still cost over £300m but if it may be hard to name this side in a decade, Erik ten Hag scarcely envisaged selecting it in the summer, when he was willing to sell Scott McTominay, who instead captained United at Anfield.
A side with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford suffered United’s heaviest ever defeat to Liverpool. One without each at the start – Rashford had a 20-minute cameo – and with a makeshift midfield of McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat held on for a point that first felt utterly improbable and yet gradually became plausible.
Richard Jolly’s full-time analysis after Man United’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool:
Until next time
Well, that’s that for a rather drab encounter at Anfield. It’s United’s first 0-0 of the season and a valuable point for them but a draw that sees Jurgen Klopp’s side slip off first place after Arsenal’s win earlier today.
It’s Carabao Cup action next for Liverpool as they host West Ham in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. United, meanwhile, also host West Ham next, albeit in the Premier League next Saturday.
That’s all for today, though. Thanks for tuning in!
FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
It’s been a trial by fire for the United youngster Mainoo who has made his three first starts for the club away at Everton, Newcastle and now United.
The 18-year-old impressed today and, in the process, became the youngest Manchester United player to start against Liverpool in a Premier League game (18 years, 242 days).
Along with Alejandro Garnacho, it was also just the second time the Red Devils had started two teenagers in a match against Liverpool in the league (after Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2005).
FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
More from the United boss speaking to Sky Sports: “You have to fight always for the badge. We have had very high highs and also sometimes very low lows. If you want to achieve something in a season you can’t be below certain limits so we have to get the consistency.
“This was a very good performance, you saw Liverpool’s results at home and we got a clean sheet. In the second half, we had some very good chances, then you can take the points from here but we are pleased with the performance of the team.
“The way we defended it was almost perfect. When we made a mistake there was always a team-mate to sort it out. I think that is the big win from today, we have to keep this and bring this every game.
“Always you have to fight for each other. At Manchester United it is always the same - us against the rest.”
FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
Erik ten Hag speaking to BBC Sport after the game: “There were a lot of aspects, absolutely [I was pleased with]. I think the performance was very good from our side. The gameplan went well and the players were brilliant in how they stuck together and were in the fight.
“My only criticism would be in possession we could hurt them more But that’s the only thing. If we scored one of the big opportunities we could have won this game.
“Liverpool are a very good team; a very good attacking team with a lot of movement. You have to defend very disciplined and it is a big compliment to the team how they did - the spirit and the passion and desire was there.”
“We have a good squad, a good team and we can make something out of this season.”
FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
It’s been a topsy-turvy season for Andre Onana this season but the United keeper was at his best today. He completed the most passes of any Manchester United player in this game (30), while his eight saves were the most by a Man Utd goalkeeper in a Premier League match against Liverpool since David de Gea in December 2014 (8).
FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
Jurgen Klopp speaking to Sky Sports after the game: “I saw a lot of good things, the one thing I don’t like is the result. We should have scored.
“We were in a rush in moments but I liked a lot the intensity of the game and the start to the game. Everyone saw what we wanted, our counter-pressing was good as a group and we didn’t let them out.
“I can’t remember such a dominant performance against Man Utd - even the 7-0 [last season]. Now it’s 0-0 they probably feel slightly better than us. But we take the point and keep going.
“It was the type of game I expected. If we play like this it is difficult for the opposite team to get out of their own half and the way United defending was clean with a lot of passion.
“If you score it changes the dynamic of the game and they open up a bit and take more risk. But nothing changed, they threw everything in and it’s a 0-0.”
FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
Some stern words from Roy Keane in the Sky Sports studios responding to Van Dijk’s post-match comments: “Virgil van Dijk had arrogance coming out of him, dishing Manchester United like that. He needs a reminder himself. He’s playing for a club who have won one title in 30 odd years,” the former United captain said.
“He’s saying only one team wanted to win and that United are buzzing with a point. United are in a difficult place just like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many a year.
“He said Man United were buzzing and one team came to play. Yeah, I’ve come to Anfield many times with Manchester United where Liverpool were in a tough place and were happy with a draw.”
FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
As Van Dijk mentioned, Liverpool huffed and puffed but couldn’t find an opening. The 34 shots they had was their most in a Premier League game on record in which they failed to score (since 2003-04).
It was the most shots by a team without scoring in a match in the competition since Man Utd’s 38 v Burnley in October 2016.
