Liverpool missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as Manchester United frustrated their rivals at Anfield to earn a battling point for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag.

The Reds dominated possession but were sloppy on the ball in what was a poor contest, with Trent Alexander-Arnold going closest with a shot from outside the box that narrowly crept wide of the post.

United defended deep and grew in threat as the match went on, with Rasmus Hojlund forces a save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in the second half. Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was far busier but wasn’t seriously tested despite a series of effort from the hosts. United’s Diogo Dalot was sent off in stoppage time for dissent towards referee Michael Oliver.

Liverpool started the weekend top but slip down to third following wins for Arsenal and Aston Villa on Sunday. United, who drew a Premier League game for the first time this season, are seventh but avoided a third straight defeat after losses against Bournemouth and Bayern Munich this week.

