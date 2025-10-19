Is Liverpool vs Manchester United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League’s late kick off on Sunday hoping to redress a downward slump that has seen them drop from the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s champions began the season with five straight wins but have lost their last two games causing them to drop below Arsenal and surrender the lead they had built up over their rivals.

Those two league defeats also sandwich a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League making this three-match losing run the longest of Slot’s managerial career so far.

In contrast, Man Utd come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Sunderland in what was, perhaps, their strongest performance of the season. Ruben Amorim’s side remain massively inconsistent but they have pushed into the top half of the table and are aiming to improve their recent record against top six opposition.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this encounter.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United?

Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United in the Premier League kicks off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 19 October at the Anfield in Merseyside.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match online via NOWTV.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Arne Slot confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch is ‘completely fit’ despite being subbed off the pitch at half-time when playing for the Netherlands. Ibrahima Konate is back with the squad and expected to be ready to go but Alisson Becker will sit out the match at Anfield. “He is not training with us, so he is out,” admitted the Liverpool boss when asked for an update on his No.1 goalkeeper.

Despite making good progress with his recovery Lisandro Martinez remains absent for Man Utd but Noussair Mazraoui could potentially feature. Mazraoui has been sidelined since September’s win over Chelsea and remains a doubt for the match but is closer to a comeback than Martinez. Ruben Amorim hinted that Senne Lammens could start in goal following his clean sheet against Sunderland before the international break.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

Man Utd XI: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Sesko

Odds

Liverpool to win - 8/13

Draw - 18/5

Man Utd to win - 17/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools.