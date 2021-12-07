✕ Close Liverpool training ahead of final UCL Group game against AC Milan

AC Milan are hoping for a memorable night in their famous stadium, when they host Liverpool in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday night. The Rossoneri have work to do - and need a result to go their way in Portugal too - if they want to make the last-16, currently sat bottom of Group B. It’s a three-way fight for the second place to reach the knock-outs, but Milan’s opponents on the night are runaway leaders.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won five from five to comfortably claim top spot regardless of this final result, but they could make history as the first Premier League side to win all six group stage games if they triumph at the San Siro.

The hosts’ task is likely to be made more difficult by a spate of attacking absences, but the Reds will rotate with a heavy fixture list to come, says the manager. “We have to rotate, we will rotate. We have to rotate, that is the headline,” Klopp told media on Monday. “We’ve had five games in the last 14 or 15 days and and after the Milan game, it’s pretty much the same number of games in the same number of days so we have to make the right decisions and we will.” Follow all the updates from AC Milan vs Liverpool following the conclusion of Leipzig vs Man City below: