AC Milan vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the goals and drama from the San Siro in the final group stage game
AC Milan are hoping for a memorable night in their famous stadium, when they host Liverpool in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday night. The Rossoneri have work to do - and need a result to go their way in Portugal too - if they want to make the last-16, currently sat bottom of Group B. It’s a three-way fight for the second place to reach the knock-outs, but Milan’s opponents on the night are runaway leaders.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have won five from five to comfortably claim top spot regardless of this final result, but they could make history as the first Premier League side to win all six group stage games if they triumph at the San Siro.
The hosts’ task is likely to be made more difficult by a spate of attacking absences, but the Reds will rotate with a heavy fixture list to come, says the manager. “We have to rotate, we will rotate. We have to rotate, that is the headline,” Klopp told media on Monday. “We’ve had five games in the last 14 or 15 days and and after the Milan game, it’s pretty much the same number of games in the same number of days so we have to make the right decisions and we will.” Follow all the updates from AC Milan vs Liverpool following the conclusion of Leipzig vs Man City below:
RB Leipzig 1 - 0 Man City
66 mins: Things just aren’t clicking for Man City. Their usual slick passes aren’t finding the targets, they’ve sloppily given the ball away and have been caught offside multiple times already.
Leipzig for their part have brought this on. They’re shape is tight, they’re pressing as a unit and when they get the ball their focus is on keeping it.
RB Leipzig 1 - 0 Man City
63 mins: Konrad Laimer is swapped out for Tyler Adams. Laimer’s had a decent game in midfield and provided a fine assist to Szoboszlai to set up Leipzig’s opening goal.
Zinchenko squeezes an impressive ball out to Grealish on the left side. He drags the ball to the edge of the box and plays it inside to Gundogan who loses possession just as the offside flag goes up against Grealish.
RB Leipzig 1 - 0 Man City
60 mins: Leipzig work the ball down the other end of the pitch a win a corner. It’s swung into the box but Ake heads it strongly out of the box.
Gundogan dinks a little pass over to De Bruyne who weaves around two midfielders but gets caught by the third before he can pick out Grealish or Mahrez in front of him.
RB Leipzig 1 - 0 Man City
57 mins: The biggest difference from the first half has been City’s ball retention, they’ve been in control for the majority of time since the restart.
Zinchenko sends the ball out to Grealish on the left wing. He dribbles into the box and passes a cutback to Gundogan who shoots from just inside the area but has his effort blocked by Gvardiol.
RB Leipzig 1 - 0 Man City
54 mins: Mukiele sends a cross-field ball over to Angelino on the left wing. He volleys a cross into the box but Walker blocks it and the ball bobbles out to De Bruyne.
Grealish flicks a pass round the corner to Gundogan who slides a through ball down the left wing for Sterling. He sprints after the ball and recovers it before cutting inside and seeing the raised offside flag.
RB Leipzig 1 - 0 Man City
51 mins: Sterling’s introduction has sparked a bit of life into Man City around the Leipzig penalty area. He takes on Mukiele and gest brought down over to the left of the box.
De Bruyne flicks the free kick into the middle but doesn’t beat the first Leipzig defender and the home side work the ball clear.
RB Leipzig 1 - 0 Man City
48 mins: Fernandinho and Szoboszlai both challenge for a bouncing ball with the Leipzig player winning possession. Fernandinho arrives half-a-second too late and clatters into the striker who goes down and wins a free kick in the middle of the pitch.
AC Milan vs Liverpool: Liverpool line-up
Jurgen Klopp has made eight changes to the Liverpool side who beat Wolves with only Alisson, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane keeping their places.
Lots of talke surrounded Divock Origi’s inclusion and he starts up front with young Tyler Morton earning a spot in midfield.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Williams, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Salah, Origi, Mane.
Second half: RB Leipzig 1 - 0 Man City
Kick off: Raheem Sterling is on for Manchester City replacing Phil Foden at the break. Sterling has scored in his last two Champions League appearances, can he make it three from three?
Lukas Klostermann has been swapped out for Mohamed Simakan for Leipzig.
RB Leipzig 1 - 0 Man City
Four of Dominik Szoboszlai’s five goals in the Champions League have been scored in home games, while he’s also the top scoring Hungarian player in the competition’s history (5).
