Liverpool benefit from Luis Diaz leverage in Mohamed Salah contract talks

Mohamed Salah deserves to be the best-paid player in the Premier League. The Liverpool forward is arguably the finest footballer in the world at the moment. He is the sort of performer who should be tied into a long future at Anfield.

His deal expires in 15 months. Letting his contract get into its last year would be a dangerous game for Liverpool. The problem is that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) would rather not pay anyone more than £400,000 per week, especially someone who will be 30 by the time next season starts.

There are a number of factors that are squeezing Salah’s salary expectations. The impact of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz has considerably strengthened Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options. Both players are 25 and have time on their hands. The front three of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all four years older. The success of Jota and Diaz give FSG options as they assess the immediate future. Like Salah, Mane and Firmino are out of contract in 2023. At least one of the title-winning attacking trio is likely to be surplus to requirements.

Salah is exceptional. He has improved with every season on Merseyside and seems to hit new heights on a weekly basis. Even though he failed to score in the 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan at Anfield on Tuesday, he ran the defence ragged and hit both posts. His frustration was palpable. He might take it out on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the Amex tomorrow. The Egyptian’s impressive striker rate is the key to Liverpool’s pursuit of Manchester City in the title race and their attempt to win an unprecedented four trophies.

What should work in Salah’s favour in negotiations is that players across Europe appear to be reaching their peak much later than the traditional period when they were considered to be in their prime. For a long time, mainstream opinion had it that 27 was the optimum age. Arsene Wenger spoke this week about what he called “a new phenomenon” of thirtysomethings dominating Champions League football. Robert Lewandowski, 33, and Luka Modric, 36, gave the argument credence with their performances for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid respectively. Using this rationale, FSG should just pay up to ensure Salah goes nowhere for at least the next four years.

There are other factors that may drive the striker’s salary expectations down. In the post-Covid financial landscape, clubs seem to be less concerned about letting contracts dwindle into their final year. At Manchester City, Raheem Sterling. Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez are in a similar situation to Salah with the clock ticking down to 12 months on their deals. Lewandowski is closing in on his last year at Bayern. The transfer market is not as buoyant as before the pandemic and clubs are conscious of the effect this has on wage demands.

Luis Diaz has impressed since joining Liverpool in January (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

This means FSG can afford to sit tight for a little longer with Salah. They know the market for a player of such stature is limited. Few clubs have the resources to make an offer for him this summer. Paris Saint-Germain will lose Kylian Mbappe on a free when the campaign ends but the Qatari-owned French side have huge resources. City could certainly buy Salah but Liverpool would not sell to their rivals. Chelsea, another theoretical destination before Roman Abramovich was sanctioned yesterday, are off the board for the foreseeable future.

Yet more than anything the way Jota and Diaz have slotted into Klopp’s system allows FSG breathing space. These are two of the next generation’s front three and Liverpool’s recruitment department is at its best when finding forwards that suit the German’s methods. If the worst happens and Salah is sold this summer (unlikely) or walks away a year later, the dropoff will not be too calamitous.

Liverpool should move heaven and earth to keep Salah. No matter what they need to pay him, he is worth every penny. He might just have to settle for a little less than he deserves, though, if and when he signs a new contract.