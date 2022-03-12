Jurgen Klopp admits “something is not 100 per cent right” about Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star went off injured against Brighton.

The Egyptian scored from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 victory for the Reds on the south coast and cut Man City’s lead at the top of the Premier League to just three points.

But the 29-year-old went down hurt and was substituted for Diogo Jota, leaving Klopp nervously awaiting an update in the coming days ahead of a trip to Arsenal on Wednesday.

“We will see, he thinks it's not serious,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“But you see when Salah is sitting down, something is not 100 per cent right.

Mohamed Salah receives medical attention (Action Images via Reuters)

“When he hit the ball and it got blocked, ,I think the foot got slightly overstretched, let's see.”

Klopp added that he was satisfied with his side’s performance, rebounding from the Champions League defeat midweek to Inter Milan.

“We were good, we knew Brighton are a really good team that can create problems, that’s what we saw from the beginning,” Klopp added.

Diogo Jota comes on as a substitute to replace Mohamed Salah (Action Images via Reuters)

“Like the last game we need to get used to the opponents. They adapt to us a lot and play in areas to try and hurt us.

“We were really strong and scored a great goal. We had really good moments with massive chances where we missed the final pass. But I’m happy. There were moments at the the end where I’d like to control the ball more but it’s a difficult moment.

“It was expected to be a difficult game and I’m really happy with certain moments.”