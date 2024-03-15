Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mohamed Salah is “definitely ready” for Manchester United with Jurgen Klopp praising his quadruple-chasing Liverpool team for the way they have coped without their top scorer but declaring they are a better side with his quality.

The Egyptian shone on his return to the Liverpool starting line-up for the first time since New Year’s Day on Thursday against Sparta Prague and scored one goal and made three others in a 6-1 rout.

And United have been his favourite opponent over the years with 12 goals against them – more than he has scored against any other club – including eight in his last five matches. The forward scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win at Old Trafford and two goals in last season’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.

Now he is set to start against United in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final and Klopp said: “Mo is definitely ready. [He is] super good, you saw it last night, how many goals did he set up first half? He scored and was involved in all the others pretty much. Exceptional.

“It was a strange game: [in the] second half, I would have loved to take him off but it was not possible because of Bobby [Clark]'s situation and he could manage that pretty well. Even then he set up another goal which was offside.”

Without Salah, Liverpool lifted the Carabao Cup and won 10 of the 12 matches he missed due to either the African Cup of Nations or injury but Klopp is convinced he improves them again.

He added: “Mo is pure quality. Ask him what he likes most about Manchester United but the more we talk about it the less likely it will happen again. Exceptional guy, world-class player and how we dealt without him was unbelievable. Unbelievable. The boys did really well but it is better to have him around and on the pitch than just in the dressing room. We could build it now with minutes and he is ready for Sunday.”

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s third goal on Thursday night for his 20th of the campaign (PA Wire)

But Ibrahima Konate is set to lose his race against time to be fit for the game at Old Trafford. The defender has missed Liverpool’s last two matches with a hamstring injury.

“Ibou didn’t train today [Friday] we have to see if he can train tomorrow but will be a tight, tight race which we probably lose but we don’t know,” Klopp added.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring (EPA)

However, Liverpool’s injury problems are set to ease with Curtis Jones expected to be fit for the clash with Brighton on March 31. Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold may be in contention for Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Old Trafford on 7 April.

“Curtis [for Brighton] and the other two then Diogo and Trent for the week after, a chance,” Klopp added.