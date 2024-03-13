Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the return of Michael Edwards as Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football has not made him change his mind about leaving at the end of the season.

Klopp has spoken to Edwards after his appointment was confirmed on Tuesday (13 March) prior to Liverpool’s Europa League tie against Sparta Prague.

Asked whether Edwards has asked him about reversing his decision, Klopp said: “No, because – and it’s very important in his job – he’s not dumb.

“That was not a subject to talk about. Can you imagine if I changed my mind now? Can you? Of course not.

“I don’t say these things without thinking about them before.