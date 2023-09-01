Liverpool reject £150m Mohamed Salah bid from Al Ittihad
The Egyptian is a target for the Saudi Pro League side, with two years remaining on the 31-year-old’s contract at Anfield
Liverpool have rejected a £150m bid from Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.
The Merseyside club are adamant that Salah is not for sale and that it is the end of the matter as far as they are concerned.
Liverpool have maintained that the Egyptian, who has two years left on his contract, is not sale.
Al Ittihad’s bid would have made Salah the third most expensive footballer ever and would have replaced Philippe Coutinho as Liverpool’s record sale.
But manager Jurgen Klopp has never wanted to sell the Egyptian, who has scored 187 goals in six years at Anfield and who has either scored or assisted in every game this season, especially when a move would have been so late it would have been impossible to replace him this transfer window.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies