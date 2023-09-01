Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have rejected a £150m bid from Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside club are adamant that Salah is not for sale and that it is the end of the matter as far as they are concerned.

Liverpool have maintained that the Egyptian, who has two years left on his contract, is not sale.

Al Ittihad’s bid would have made Salah the third most expensive footballer ever and would have replaced Philippe Coutinho as Liverpool’s record sale.

But manager Jurgen Klopp has never wanted to sell the Egyptian, who has scored 187 goals in six years at Anfield and who has either scored or assisted in every game this season, especially when a move would have been so late it would have been impossible to replace him this transfer window.