Transfer deadline day is upon us as Premier League clubs have until 11pm BST this evening to wrap up their deals, with some frantic last-minute buying and selling guaranteed.
Liverpool look set to give their midfield a further boost with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, while Tottenham Hotspur are chasing Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson as a potential Harry Kane replacement.
Elsewhere, Man City could be set to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea, while the latter could offload Callum Hudson-Odoi after his return from loan. Manchester United, meanwhile, are still looking for at least two more additions – including Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon – but did sell goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace on Thursday evening, with a potential replacement lined up.
Brighton look set to sign Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona, while several other Premier League teams could also conclude deals late on before the window shuts.
Man United start deadline day by signing Turkish goalkeeper as Dean Henderson replacement
Manchester United have signed Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.3m.
The 25-year-old joins as a replacement for Dean Henderson, who completed a £20m move to Crystal Palace on Thursday, and could be the first of three deadline-day acquisitions for United.
Bayindir, who has been Fenerbahce’s first-choice goalkeeper for the past four seasons, is Erik ten Hag’s second goalkeeping signing of the summer, after Andre Onana, and, along with Tom Heaton, will provide back up to the Cameroonian.
Erik ten Hag also wants a midfielder and a left-back before the transfer window shuts
Southampton have confirmed the loan signing of highly-rated defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City.
The 21-year-old arrives on a season-long loan from the Premier League champions, returning to the Championship where he was a title winner with Burnley in 2022/23.
Appearing 35 times for Vincent Kompany’s side, the central defender arrives on the south coast with 73 Championship appearances already to his name, having previously enjoyed spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, with a loan spell at Anderlecht in 2021/22 taking his total senior appearances to 105.
After a standout season at Turf Moor, Harwood-Bellis captained England Under-21s to Euro 2023 glory in the summer, with Lee Carsley’s side lifting the trophy without conceding a single goal.
Director of Football Jason Wilcox said: “Taylor arrives with experience beyond his years, including a vast amount of games at Championship level which includes lifting the title last season.
“He’s someone who can help us immediately but also has huge potential to continue developing.
“Taylor’s attributes make him a perfect fit for our system and how we want to play, and I have no doubt he’ll prove to be a valuable addition.”
Sergio Reguilon is heading to Manchester United.
The Athletic say he has signed his contract ahead of a loan switch and the left-back will leave Spurs later today. A medical has already been undertaken and there’s no fee for the deal - or option to buy at the end of the campaign.
Their report further clarifies that United will pay his wages in full and there’s a mid-season break clause. The knock-on effect is of course that Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Tagliafico, both previously linked to cover Luke Shaw’s injury, will stay at their clubs.
The Athletic’s David Ornstein says there are “heavy suggestions” Tottenham may make a late bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The English international has been featuring this season but there’s so much competition in the middle of the park at Stamford Bridge that it could be a goer anyway - one to keep an eye on.
More on those two clubs coming up shortly.
Just outside the Premier League after their relegation in May, Leicester are set for a busy day.
BBC Radio Leicester say Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare, Harry Souttar, Daniel Iversen and Danny Ward could all depart today - how many of those might rejoin top-flight clubs?
Striker Daka at least has been linked with a few but we await to see if these are loans or permanent deals.
There might be moves at Goodison Park today, both in and out the door.
Alex Iwobi could well join Fulham later today. Everton are prepared to sell as the player is in the last year of his contract and he has turned down offers of new deal.
If he moves, Everton will look to replace him, possibly with Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton.
Tottenham Hotspur are still in talks with Nottingham Forest over Brennan Johnson but, with a huge distance in terms of the fee, it is expected that the deal goes to the very last hours of the window and may not be agreed at all.
There is currently a huge difference between the two positions, with the situation tempered by the fact the two figures involved are two of the hardest negotiators in the Premier League, in Daniel Levy and Evangelos Marinakis.
Forest had already set a price of £40m, although Brentford have already gone to that only to get rebuffed. Marianakis is understood to see the west London club as a direct rival.
The player himself is open to Brentford but his first preference is Spurs. Johnson wants the deal but is obviously prepared to be professional about it.
One from last night: Dean Henderson has left Manchester United to join Crystal Palace in a £20m deal.
The England international goalkeeper’s departure is expected to pave the way for Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to replace him as Andre Onana’s deputy.
Henderson will cost Palace an initial £15m with a further £5m in add-ons and he will compete with Sam Johnstone for the position in Roy Hodgson’s team.
Henderson has signed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park while long-serving goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who Hodgson said refused to play for the club in pre-season, could leave on Friday.
Yesterday’s big news for the top teams was that Anfield’s top brass came to a resolution with Bayern Munich, as Liverpool have agreed a £34.2m fee with Bayern Munich for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.
The Netherlands international is flying to Merseyside for a medical and is set to sign a five-year contract for Liverpool on deadline day.
The 21-year-old, who was also a target for Liverpool last summer, will leave Bayern after only one year and just three starts in the Bundesliga.
He will become Liverpool’s fourth major summer signing and take their spending on midfielders in this transfer window to around £150m, after the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.
