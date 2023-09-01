✕ Close Mauricio Pochettino refuses to comment on Cole Palmer signing

Transfer deadline day is upon us as Premier League clubs have until 11pm BST this evening to wrap up their deals, with some frantic last-minute buying and selling guaranteed.

Liverpool look set to give their midfield a further boost with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, while Tottenham Hotspur are chasing Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson as a potential Harry Kane replacement.

Elsewhere, Man City could be set to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea, while the latter could offload Callum Hudson-Odoi after his return from loan. Manchester United, meanwhile, are still looking for at least two more additions – including Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon – but did sell goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace on Thursday evening, with a potential replacement lined up.

Brighton look set to sign Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona, while several other Premier League teams could also conclude deals late on before the window shuts.