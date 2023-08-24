Jump to content

Liverpool adamant Mohamed Salah is not for sale

Saudi Arabia has renewed interest in Mohamed Salah, despite Liverpool standpoint

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 24 August 2023 17:36
<p>Liverpool insist star winger is not for sale </p>

Liverpool are adamant that Mohamed Salah is not for sale this summer, despite renewed interest from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad, who were reportedly willing to pay Salah £77 million a year earlier in the summer, are keen to take the winger to the Pro-League.

But Liverpool are determined to keep Salah, who has two years left on the contract he signed last summer and which makes him the best-paid player in their history.

The Egypt captain, who scored in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, remains central to Jurgen Klopp’s plans and while Liverpool have sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs, Salah will not follow them.

Earlier this month, Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, said that the 31-year-old was happy to remain at Anfield. “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer,” he tweeted. “Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

