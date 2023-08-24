Liverpool adamant Mohamed Salah is not for sale

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool are adamant that Mohamed Salah is not for sale this summer, despite renewed interest from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad, who were reportedly willing to pay Salah £77 million a year earlier in the summer, are keen to take the winger to the Pro-League.

But Liverpool are determined to keep Salah, who has two years left on the contract he signed last summer and which makes him the best-paid player in their history.

The Egypt captain, who scored in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, remains central to Jurgen Klopp’s plans and while Liverpool have sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs, Salah will not follow them.

Earlier this month, Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, said that the 31-year-old was happy to remain at Anfield. “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer,” he tweeted. “Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”