Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jurgen Klopp urges caution over Liverpool’s move for Moises Caicedo

The Reds look to beat Chelsea for the Ecuardorian midfielder, in a deal that could break the British transfer record

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Friday 11 August 2023 10:17
Comments
(Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has urged caution over Liverpool’s move for Moises Caicedo after agreeing a British record deal worth a reported £110 million.

Chelsea had led the race to sign the Brighton star, but the Reds moved quickly on Wednesday in a bid to bolster their midfield.

Klopp admits Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departures changed the landscape of the transfer window at Anfield, leaving them in a position to push for the Ecuadorian.

Klopp said: “I can confirm the deal that the club has agreed, I don’t know what it means exactly, the player and agreement we will see.

“What changes is we have not endless resources, we didn’t expect a couple of things happening, Hendo, Fab and then it happened and we give it a go and the club was really stretched. We will see in the end.

Recommended

“I have told you what I know. Besides that we cannot share, don’t praise the day before the night. Let’s see what happens.”

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in