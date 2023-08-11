Jurgen Klopp urges caution over Liverpool’s move for Moises Caicedo
The Reds look to beat Chelsea for the Ecuardorian midfielder, in a deal that could break the British transfer record
Jurgen Klopp has urged caution over Liverpool’s move for Moises Caicedo after agreeing a British record deal worth a reported £110 million.
Chelsea had led the race to sign the Brighton star, but the Reds moved quickly on Wednesday in a bid to bolster their midfield.
Klopp admits Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departures changed the landscape of the transfer window at Anfield, leaving them in a position to push for the Ecuadorian.
Klopp said: “I can confirm the deal that the club has agreed, I don’t know what it means exactly, the player and agreement we will see.
“What changes is we have not endless resources, we didn’t expect a couple of things happening, Hendo, Fab and then it happened and we give it a go and the club was really stretched. We will see in the end.
“I have told you what I know. Besides that we cannot share, don’t praise the day before the night. Let’s see what happens.”
More to follow...
