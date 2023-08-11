Jurgen Klopp urges caution over Liverpool’s move for Moises Caicedo

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurgen Klopp has urged caution over Liverpool’s move for Moises Caicedo after agreeing a British record deal worth a reported £110 million.

Chelsea had led the race to sign the Brighton star, but the Reds moved quickly on Wednesday in a bid to bolster their midfield.

Klopp admits Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departures changed the landscape of the transfer window at Anfield, leaving them in a position to push for the Ecuadorian.

Klopp said: “I can confirm the deal that the club has agreed, I don’t know what it means exactly, the player and agreement we will see.

“What changes is we have not endless resources, we didn’t expect a couple of things happening, Hendo, Fab and then it happened and we give it a go and the club was really stretched. We will see in the end.

“I have told you what I know. Besides that we cannot share, don’t praise the day before the night. Let’s see what happens.”

More to follow...