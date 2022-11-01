Liverpool vs Napoli live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the meeting at Anfield
Liverpool welcome free-scoring Napoli to Anfield to conclude their Champions League group stage.
After a damaging home loss to Leeds, the Reds welcome a Napoli side that has been sensational this season, led by the mercurial Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
The Georgian inspired the Azzurri to a 4-1 win over the Reds in the reverse fixture and was spectacular last weekend as Napoli thrashed Sassuolo.
That result in Naples means Jurgen Klopp’s side face a tough task to reverse their inferior head-to-head record to top Group A.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Liverpool vs Napoli?
The Champions League fixture kicks off at 8pm GMT, Tuesday 1 November.
How to watch
The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 in the UK. Subscribing customers can stream the match online via the BT Sport website and app. Coverage starts at 7:16pm GMT.
Team news
Jurgen Klopp remains without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Arthur, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain not in the Champions League squad either due to long-term injuries.
Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay are back and in contention to play.
Tottenham await the Reds this weekend and given the difficulty to overturn the head-to-head record against the Italians after the 4-1 loss in Naples, there could be a considerable amount of rotation.
Salvatore Sirigu and Amir Rrahmani are doubts through injury and Matteo Politano could be rested due to the risk of a suspension if he picks up one more yellow card.
Victor Osimhen is in fine form but could have his workload managed after recently returning from injury.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho
Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Elmas; Lozano, Simeone, Raspadori
Prediction
The Reds are struggling for confidence and could prioritise the weekend’s Premier League fixture with Spurs, a top four rival at this stage now. Napoli are in fine form but could lack the motivation to press for a win entering the fixture with such a cushion at the top of Group A. With that in mind, a draw may suit both sides. 1-1.
