Liverpool take on one of the best sides in Europe season in the shape of Napoli to conclude Group A in the Champions League.

After a shock loss to Leeds, the Reds enter tonight’s game three points off the Italians, but a victory is unlikely to be enough to take top spot given the 4-1 loss in Naples earlier in the campaign.

The hosts will have to watch out for Napoli’s talisman Khvicha Kvaratshkelia once more after the Georgian gave the Reds a torrid time in the reverse fixture.

While rotation could be tempting for Klopp with a crucial Premier League match against Tottenham this weekend in the battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League through a top four finish.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Napoli?

The Champions League fixture kicks off at 8pm GMT, Tuesday 1 November.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 in the UK. Subscribing customers can stream the match online via the BT Sport website and app. Coverage starts at 7:16pm GMT.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp remains without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Arthur, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain not in the Champions League squad either due to long-term injuries.

Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay are back and in contention to play.

Tottenham await the Reds this weekend and given the difficulty to overturn the head-to-head record against the Italians after the 4-1 loss in Naples, there could be a considerable amount of rotation.

Salvatore Sirigu and Amir Rrahmani are doubts through injury and Matteo Politano could be rested due to the risk of a suspension if he picks up one more yellow card.

Victor Osimhen is in fine form but could have his workload managed after recently returning from injury.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Elmas; Lozano, Simeone, Raspadori

Prediction

The Reds are struggling for confidence and could prioritise the weekend’s Premier League fixture with Spurs, a top four rival at this stage now. Napoli are in fine form but could lack the motivation to press for a win entering the fixture with such a cushion at the top of Group A. With that in mind, a draw may suit both sides. 1-1.