Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool in the final gameweek of the Champions League group stage with Group A leaders Napoli travelling to Anfield.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have taken European football by storm this season, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the danger man for the visitors.

A victory alone will not be enough for the Reds to top Group A, meaning they will need to reverse the 4-1 loss they suffered in the fixture in Naples.

The Reds will be desperate for a morale-boosting victory after the shock loss to Leeds last time out, although Tottenham await this weekend in what represents another crucial match in the battle to finish inside the Premier League’s top four.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Napoli?

The Champions League fixture kicks off at 8pm GMT, Tuesday 1 November.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 in the UK. Subscribing customers can stream the match online via the BT Sport website and app. Coverage starts at 7:16pm GMT.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp remains without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Arthur, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain not in the Champions League squad either due to long-term injuries.

Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay are back and in contention to play.

Tottenham await the Reds this weekend and given the difficulty to overturn the head-to-head record against the Italians after the 4-1 loss in Naples, there could be a considerable amount of rotation.

Salvatore Sirigu and Amir Rrahmani are doubts through injury and Matteo Politano could be rested due to the risk of a suspension if he picks up one more yellow card.

Victor Osimhen is in fine form but could have his workload managed after recently returning from injury.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Elmas; Lozano, Simeone, Raspadori

Prediction

The Reds are struggling for confidence and could prioritise the weekend’s Premier League fixture with Spurs, a top four rival at this stage now. Napoli are in fine form but could lack the motivation to press for a win entering the fixture with such a cushion at the top of Group A. With that in mind, a draw may suit both sides. 1-1.