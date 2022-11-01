Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Liverpool side lacking confidence host Napoli to conclude a compelling Group A in the Champions League.

A shock loss to Leeds at Anfield last time out in the Premier League underlines the recent struggles for Jurgen Klopp’s side, although qualification is already confirmed for the last 16.

The Reds could yet snatch top spot away from an irresistable Napoli side currently top of Serie A, but the 4-1 loss at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona means the Premier League side will have to hand out a heavy defeat to the Italians to reverse their inferior head-to-head record.

With that in mind, Klopp could look ahead to a crunch match against Tottenham this weekend, with both sides likely to battle it out for a top four finish this season.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Napoli?

The Champions League fixture kicks off at 8pm GMT, Tuesday 1 November.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 in the UK. Subscribing customers can stream the match online via the BT Sport website and app. Coverage starts at 7:16pm GMT.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp remains without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Arthur, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain not in the Champions League squad either due to long-term injuries.

Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay are back and in contention to play.

Tottenham await the Reds this weekend and given the difficulty to overturn the head-to-head record against the Italians after the 4-1 loss in Naples, there could be a considerable amount of rotation.

Salvatore Sirigu and Amir Rrahmani are doubts through injury and Matteo Politano could be rested due to the risk of a suspension if he picks up one more yellow card.

Victor Osimhen is in fine form but could have his workload managed after recently returning from injury.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Elmas; Lozano, Simeone, Raspadori

Prediction

The Reds are struggling for confidence and could prioritise the weekend’s Premier League fixture with Spurs, a top four rival at this stage now. Napoli are in fine form but could lack the motivation to press for a win entering the fixture with such a cushion at the top of Group A. With that in mind, a draw may suit both sides. 1-1.