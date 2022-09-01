Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football Association probe claims Newcastle staff member threw bottle at Liverpool dugout

Players and staff from both benches clashed after Fabio Carvalho’s last-gasp winner on Wednesday night

Ian Parker
Thursday 01 September 2022 13:13
Comments
'One of the best nights we ever had' - Klopp on 98th minute win over Newcastle

The Football Association is looking into an incident in which it appeared a member of Newcastle United’s staff threw a bottle at the Liverpool dugout after Fabio Carvalho’s stoppage-time winner for the Reds at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Players and staff from both benches clashed after Carvalho rifled home in the eighth minute of time added on to give Liverpool a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

It appeared a bottle was thrown towards the Liverpool dugout while individuals from both sides had to be restrained.

The FA is studying the footage and will consider match referee Andre Marriner’s report before deciding if further action is necessary.

Five minutes of added time had been signalled but the clock had rolled over to 98 by the time Carvalho ended a goal-mouth scramble following a corner by firing high into the net. Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope had received treatment during time added on while a number of players went down with cramp.

Recommended

Newcastle had led through Alexander Isak’s debut goal seven minutes before half-time, but Roberto Firmino levelled on the hour before Liverpool won it at the death.

Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp shook hands at the final whistle, and both played down the incident in their post-match press conferences.

Asked about the clash, Howe said: “I’ve got no idea. I was concentrating on what just happened.”

Klopp added: “I didn’t see it honestly. I just turned in this direction to celebrate and when I turned around I was surprised about what happened on the other side so I can’t really say anything about it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in