Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Football Association is looking into an incident in which it appeared a member of Newcastle United’s staff threw a bottle at the Liverpool dugout after Fabio Carvalho’s stoppage-time winner for the Reds at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Players and staff from both benches clashed after Carvalho rifled home in the eighth minute of time added on to give Liverpool a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

It appeared a bottle was thrown towards the Liverpool dugout while individuals from both sides had to be restrained.

The FA is studying the footage and will consider match referee Andre Marriner’s report before deciding if further action is necessary.

Five minutes of added time had been signalled but the clock had rolled over to 98 by the time Carvalho ended a goal-mouth scramble following a corner by firing high into the net. Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope had received treatment during time added on while a number of players went down with cramp.

Newcastle had led through Alexander Isak’s debut goal seven minutes before half-time, but Roberto Firmino levelled on the hour before Liverpool won it at the death.

Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp shook hands at the final whistle, and both played down the incident in their post-match press conferences.

Asked about the clash, Howe said: “I’ve got no idea. I was concentrating on what just happened.”

Klopp added: “I didn’t see it honestly. I just turned in this direction to celebrate and when I turned around I was surprised about what happened on the other side so I can’t really say anything about it.”