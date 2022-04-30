Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action as the Reds try to keep up the pressure on Man City at the top of the Premier League table
Liverpool travel to Newcastle hoping to climb above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table - temporarily at least.
With their title rivals not due to play until later on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side can pile the pressure on as they continue their title pusuit at the business end of the campaign.
There were few signs of weariness in a comfortable midweek Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, but Newcastle will be hopeful of continuing their own recent good form against a side facing a short turnaround.
The quadruple is still a realistic target for the Reds and victory at St James’ Park would cap a seismic week that has also seen Klopp sign a contract extension until 2026 and talisman Mo Salah named men’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.
Follow all the action from a crucial game at St James’ Park below:
It’s like a second home – Fabian Schar delighted to extend contract at Newcastle
Switzerland defender Fabian Schar has signed a new two-year contract at Newcastle.
The 30-year-old, who joined Newcastle following Deportivo La Coruna’s relegation from LaLiga in July 2018, has been at the heart of the Magpies’ resurgence under head coach Eddie Howe.
“I’m absolutely delighted,” said the centre-half on the club’s website. “It’s what I always wanted – to stay here to play for this unbelievable club.
“Since my first day in Newcastle, I felt so comfortable; it’s like a second home and now to stay here for some more years, I’m delighted.”
‘This is only the start’: Jurgen Klopp excited by four more years of Liverpool journey
Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool as the “perfect place to be” after signing a four-year contract and described this as just the start of things for them and his quadruple-chasing team.
The German is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and put pen to paper on a four-year deal on Thursday, ensuring he will spend longer in charge of Liverpool than anyone since Bill Shankly.
Klopp urged Liverpool to seize the opportunities in front of them and create special memories they will remember in generations to come.
“This is only the start, that is the plan, that we really go for it,” he said. “There are no guarantees in our situation, our sport. It’s why we have to enjoy the journey. The journey so far is a great one but we don’t know if we will win anything.
Mohamed Salah wins FWA Football of the Year awards
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.
Egypt international Salah took 48 per cent of the vote, ahead of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
Salah has scored 30 goals for the Reds this season, 22 in the Premier League, as Jurgen Klopp’s side chase further domestic and European success.
The 29-year-old wins the FWA award, which has been presented since 1948, for the second time having also been named the 2018 Footballer of the Year.
Liverpool and Manchester City players dominated the votes, with nine of Klopp’s squad receiving individual nominations and a total of six City players recognised.
Jurgen Klopp signs Liverpool contract extension to 2026
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2026.
Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and had previously suggested that he would take a break from management at the end of his current deal, which was set to expire in 2024.
But the German manager hinted recently that he would be willing to extend his stay at Anfield and has signed a new deal alongside assistant coaches Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz.
Newcastle’s struggles against the Reds
Bad news for Newcastle fans - the Magpies are winless in their last 10 Premier League games agaisnt Liverpool (4 draws, 6 losses) since a 2-0 win back in December 2015.
Liverpool are also unbeaten in their last four away league games against Newcastle and we can expect goals today as only once in 53 PL meetings between the sides has the game finished 0-0.
Liverpool’s big week
It has been a big week for Liverpool and they would dearly love to cap it off with a victory at St James’ Park.
On the pitch, there were few signs of weariness despite a hectic recent schedule in a comfortable midweek Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal. In truth, it could easily have been a greater margin of victory than the 2-0 they achieved at Anfield.
Then, manager Jurgen Klopp signed a contract extension until 2026 and talisman Mo Salah was named men’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association. Not a bad few days...
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle vs Liverpool at St James’ Park.
The Premier League weekend kicks off with a fascinating clash as the title-chasing Reds look to leapfrog Man City in the table, temporarily at least, with victory in the northeast.
Standing in their way are the in-form Magpies, who are a team transformed since Eddie Howe took the managerial reins. Premier League safety has been secured a top-half finish is a realistic possibility - which would be a remarkable achievement given their dismal start to the campaign.
But it is with Liverpool where the real interest lies on this Saturday lunchtime as - with just five games remaining - they can’t afford a single slip-up in pursuit of Pep Guardiola’s City.
