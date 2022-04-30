Close Klopp: 'my new contract will hopefully influence Salah and Mané to stay'

Liverpool travel to Newcastle hoping to climb above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table - temporarily at least.

With their title rivals not due to play until later on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side can pile the pressure on as they continue their title pusuit at the business end of the campaign.

There were few signs of weariness in a comfortable midweek Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, but Newcastle will be hopeful of continuing their own recent good form against a side facing a short turnaround.

The quadruple is still a realistic target for the Reds and victory at St James’ Park would cap a seismic week that has also seen Klopp sign a contract extension until 2026 and talisman Mo Salah named men’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.

Follow all the action from a crucial game at St James’ Park below: