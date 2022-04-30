With a quadruple still a realistic target for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side face a tricky trip to take on Newcastle looking to avoid lost ground in the title race.

Falling between the two legs of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, Klopp may have to rotate his side to ensure they are fresh enough against a home side in strong recent league form.

Four consecutive wins have lifted Newcastle into the top half and Eddie Howe will be keen for his side to continue to push on.

Jonjo Shelvey’s goal put them ahead inside ten minutes in the reverse fixture in December before Liverpol eventually secured a reasonably hard-fought 3-1 victory.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When and where is it?

Newcastle vs Liverpool will kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 30 April at St James’ Park.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to start at 11.30am BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Eddie Howe had hoped that a couple of injury returnees would be able to boost his squad ahead of a meeting with Liverpool, but the Newcastle manager suggested that neither Kieran Trippier nor Callum Wilson is yet ready to be back amongst things. Ryan Fraser could miss the remainder of the season.

Liverpool are dealing with a fixture list full of must-win games as they look to secure the three remaining trophies to complete the quadruple, and, as such, there may be some rotation from Jurgen Klopp. The German will be wary, however, of a dangerous Newcastle side. Roberto Firmino is his sole reported major injury concern, though the Brazilian has been back running outdoors.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Willock, Saint-Maximin.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota.

Odds

Newcastle win 38/5

Draw 4/1

Liverpool win 4/9

Prediction

Liverpool will get a scare, but in the end come through to maintain their title push. Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool