Jurgen Klopp offers mixed update on Alisson and Diogo Jota injuries

Liverpool will be without Alisson for at least two weeks with the goalkeeper’s hamstring injury not as bad as first feared.

Alisson is set to miss five matches but could return for the visit of Manchester United on December 17, with back-up Caoimhin Kelleher set to step up to Premier League duty in the meantime.

The Brazil international struggled to complete the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday after appearing to pick up a hamstring injury late on.

There was less good news surrounding Diogo Jota’s fitness, however, with the forward out for “a bit longer” after he was forced off at the Etihad.

Liverpool host LASK in the Europa League on Thursday and face Fulham, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace in the Premier League before concluding their Europa League group against Union Saint-Gilloise on December 14.

Kelleher, 25, would have started both Europa League group games anyway but the Republic of Ireland international has never played more than three matches in a row in his Liverpool career.

The Reds can book their place in the Europa League knockout stages at Anfield tomorrow and Klopp said on Alisson and Jota: "Both are out. Ali is a bit lesser, so we have to see.

“Not day by day - he cannot play tomorrow or Sunday. Probably not the week after should be kind of OK. Alisson is not as bad (as we thought) but still bad enough. Diogo will take a little bit longer, don’t know exactly. Have to see."

Kelleher was linked with a move away from Liverpool in the summer in order to get more first-team opportunities but Klopp this situation shows why the Irish goalkeeper was persuaded to remain at Anfield for the season.

Kelleher is set to play at least three Premier League games in a row (Getty Images)

“That’s why we knew we wanted to have Caoimh here for these moments,” Klopp said. “Nobody, Caoimh as well, wanted Ali to get injured, but if these things happen then you need the strongest possible option and that’s Caoimh for us.

“That’s the only positive about that, to be honest, that we can put in Caoimh. That’s fine. Now he gets an opportunity that he deserves, he would have played tomorrow night anyway, that’s clear, but now he will have a few more games and hopefully he can show his full potential.”