Jurgen Klopp reveals ‘surprise’ at Roberto Firmino’s decision to leave Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was “surprised” by Roberto Firmino’s decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season but said he respected the forward’s choice to depart on his own terms.

The Brazilian told Klopp last week that he will be bringing his influential eight-year stay at Anfield to a close in the summer after deciding he would not be extending his contract.

Firmino has played a key role in Liverpool’s success under Klopp and the German said he remains committed to helping the club’s push for the top four this season.

Firmino scored Liverpool’s seventh goal in the win over Manchester United on Sunday, days after his decision to leave was confirmed, but Klopp said there will be time for a proper goodbye at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool have added Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez to their attacking options, making Firmino the club’s sixth-choice forward with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order.

"He told me. Surprised? Yes, a little bit but I was not hit by the surprise, actually it’s a normal thing to do,” Klopp said on Firmino’s decision. “It could go two ways and it was one and I respect that a lot.

"He told me and then the only other thing he said is, ‘Now I want to bring this wonderful story to a positive end’.

"He is completely here and completely committed, how everybody can imagine and that’s all we need to know.

"There’s no time for a goodbye or whatever in this moment, there’s enough time for that later in the season."

Firmino has told Klopp he is determined to finish on a high as they chase Champions League qualification, with a victory over Bournemouth in Saturday’s early kick-off enough to take them into the top four.