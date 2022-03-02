Liverpool vs Norwich City LIVE: FA Cup fifth round team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow the live action from the FA Cup fifth round as the Reds host the Canaries at Anfield
Liverpool are looking to continue their domestic cup success this season and will attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they welcome Norwich City to Anfield this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday winning a nail-biting penalty shootout 11-10 after Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his spot kick sailing over the crossbar. That victory earned Liverpool a first domestic cup under Klopp and they will be hungry to add to that tally.
Since he took charge of the Reds, Klopp’s side have only reached the fifth round of the FA Cup twice, this year included, and they have never made it further under the German manager. However, Liverpool have already beaten Norwich three times across all competitions this season – twice in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup – but have never beaten the same team four times in a single campaign across the domestic competitions.
Norwich, meanwhile, will try to cause an FA Cup upset when they travel to Anfield tonight in the hopes of carrying that momentum into their Premier League relegation battle. Three consecutive defeats - against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Southampton - puts them bottom of the table and Dean Smith will be hoping that success in this competition leads Norwich back to winning ways in the league. Follow all the live action, team news, and analysis from Liverpool vs Norwich below:
FA Cup fifth round: Luton vs Chelsea
There’s a lot of noise around Chelsea Football Club at the minute as their Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, is thinking of selling the club unsuccessfully attempting to hand the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea over to the club’s charitable foundation trustees.
Manager Thomas Tuchel fielded questions about Abramovich’s ties to Vladimir Putin in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and on the pitch the Blues are trying to recover from their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.
FA Cup fifth round: Three matches taking place tonight
There are three FA Cup fifth round matches taking place this evening with Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham all in action.
Chelsea are the first up as they travel to Championship club Luton Town for a 7:15pm kick off before the all Premier League clash of Southampton vs West Ham gets underway 15 minutes later.
Another all Premier League affair then sees Liverpool welcome Norwich for the late kick off at 8:15pm with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking to build on their triumph in the League Cup and progress to the last eight at the expense of Dean Smith’s Canaries.
Dean Smith questions scheduling of Norwich’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool
Norwich boss Dean Smith has criticised the scheduling of his side’s midweek FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield, saying an 8.15pm kick-off is “too late” for visiting fans.
The Canaries head to Merseyside for the second time in 10 days on Wednesday to face a Liverpool team who won a record ninth League Cup against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.
Smith is unhappy with a number of aspects of his side’s upcoming fixtures, both for supporters and his squad.
Dean Smith questions scheduling of Norwich’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool
The game kicks off at 8.15pm on Wednesday
