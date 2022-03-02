✕ Close MOTD pundit claims Jurgen Klopp brought ‘Gangnam Style’ football to England

Liverpool are looking to continue their domestic cup success this season and will attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they welcome Norwich City to Anfield this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday winning a nail-biting penalty shootout 11-10 after Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his spot kick sailing over the crossbar. That victory earned Liverpool a first domestic cup under Klopp and they will be hungry to add to that tally.

Since he took charge of the Reds, Klopp’s side have only reached the fifth round of the FA Cup twice, this year included, and they have never made it further under the German manager. However, Liverpool have already beaten Norwich three times across all competitions this season – twice in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup – but have never beaten the same team four times in a single campaign across the domestic competitions.

Norwich, meanwhile, will try to cause an FA Cup upset when they travel to Anfield tonight in the hopes of carrying that momentum into their Premier League relegation battle. Three consecutive defeats - against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Southampton - puts them bottom of the table and Dean Smith will be hoping that success in this competition leads Norwich back to winning ways in the league. Follow all the live action, team news, and analysis from Liverpool vs Norwich below: