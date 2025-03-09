Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Robertson has called Paris Saint-Germain the best team Liverpool have faced in Arne Slot’s reign and warned them that they can’t expect Alisson to produce the performance of a lifetime again on Tuesday.

Liverpool take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League tie, even though the French league leaders had 27 shots to their two in the Parc des Princes last Wednesday.

Alisson described his display, when he made nine saves, as the best of his career and left-back Robertson was hugely impressed with PSG.

“It's going to be a tough game,” he said. “They showed how good they can be, an exceptional team – probably the best we have played this season. We will have to play better as we can't rely on Alisson playing the game of his life every game.”

Robertson won the Champions League in 2019 and has played in three finals whereas Paris Saint-Germain have never won it.

And the Scotland captain added: “Since they've had the big investment it is clear their aim is to win the Champions League so all that was factored in. But we can play a lot better, we know that.

“I thought they played really well but I thought the defence and goalie stood up when they had to and kept a clean sheet, which not many teams do in that stadium. We need to play better, there is no denying that. We have to be more front-footed.”

( Getty Images )

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique made eight changes for Saturday’s 4-1 win over Rennes, whereas Liverpool’s Arne Slot only made three against Southampton and then had to bring on Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister, two he was trying to rest, when they trailed 1-0 at half-time.

And Robertson added: “The league is more competitive than the French league – that's no disrespect to the French league. We have to keep going, there is no easy game in the Premier League. That's two games now we have struggled against Southampton who are bottom of the league.”