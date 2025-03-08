Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Arne Slot considers rotation
Liverpool have the chance to increase their lead to 16 points in what is their only Premier League match this month
Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League as the leaders look to increase their advantage to 16 points against the division’s bottom-side.
Arne Slot’s side rode their luck and relied on the brilliance of goalkeeper Alisson Becker to secure a 1-0 away win at Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, with the all important return leg against the French champions taking place at Anfield on Tuesday.
But the Liverpool head coach has insisted that the visit of the Premier League strugglers Southampton is as much of a “final” as the second leg with PSG, with next weekend’s Carabao Cup final showpiece against Newcastle also on the horizon.
This is Liverpool’s only Premier League match in March, while Southampton desperately need their slim hopes of avoiding relegation alive. But the Saints have only won once this season and are 13 points adrift of safety. "It's never mission impossible,” said Southampton boss Ivan Juric.
What is the Southampton team news?
Capped England defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is back in contention after returning from injury while Jan Bednarek is also fit after missing the defeat at Chelsea. Lesley Ugochukwu may also return to the line-up after being ineligible against Chelsea.
What is the Liverpool team news?
Cody Gakpo remains a doubt for Liverpool due to an ankle issue and will be assessed. While Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez remain out, Arne Slot may choose to rotate ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.
It’s one of those rare occasions in the Premier League where top meets bottom - and today’s clash between Liverpool and Southampton surely features one of the biggest gaps in the division’s history.
Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top, while Southampton are 13 points adrift of safety at the bottom. The Reds have 67 points and have lost just once all season, while Southampton have just 9 points and have won just twice all season.
We’ll have all the build-up and team news before kick-off at 3pm.
