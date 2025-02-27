When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool took another step closer to the Premier League title as their 2-0 win over Newcastle, coupled with Arsenal dropping more points at Nottingham Forest, moved the Reds 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s side have extended their lead in recent days with wins over Manchester City and Newcastle and their 13-point margin with 10 games to play appears too great for Arsenal to overcome, although the Gunners have a game in hand.

The Reds need just 21 points out of a possible 30 to guarantee the title, with Arsenal only able to obtain a maximum of 87 points – if they were to win all of their remaining 11 games, that is.

Liverpool fans may still be looking over their shoulders with some nerves, but the truth is that the club is edging towards another top-flight title – but when is the earliest that they could clinch number 20?

When could Liverpool win the Premier League?

Liverpool have only lost once in the Premier League this season – way back in September against Nottingham Forest – and are averaging 2.39 points per game this season.

Conversely, Arsenal have slumped to an average of just 2.00 points per game, after struggling with injuries to attacking players and losing to West Ham and drawing at Forest this week.

The earliest possible date that the Reds could wrap up the title would be on 5 April, though Arsenal would need to lose all four of their games before then while Liverpool win all three of theirs.

If Arsenal win their game in hand against Chelsea and then match Liverpool’s results, maintaining what would be a 10-point gap, Liverpool would have their first chance to win the league against Chelsea on 3 May.

Looking at those points per game statistics, it is currently ‘more’ likely that Liverpool will wrap up the title if they win against Leicester on 19 April or Tottenham on 26 April.

Of Liverpool’s five Premier League fixtures before May, they only play one side in the top-half of the table, in Fulham.

And with three of those matches taking place at Anfield, Liverpool could build a mathematically unassailable lead - leaving Arsenal potentially having to roll out the guard of honour for the Reds on 10 May.

Salah has 25 goals and 16 assists across 27 games so far this season ( Getty Images )

Remaining Premier League fixtures

Liverpool have just 10 matches left to play, while Arsenal have one more and their game in hand against Chelsea will take place on the weekend of 16 March, when the Reds are contesting the Carabao Cup final.

Each side’s remaining fixtures are as follows:

Liverpool

Points: 67 (played 28)

Points per game (PPG): 2.39

Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.31

Arsenal

Points: 54 (played 27)

Points per game (PPG): 2.00

Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.36