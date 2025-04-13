Virgil van Dijk delivers priceless Liverpool moment - and new contract ‘will be next’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There will come a point, perhaps in the next few days, when Virgil van Dijk puts pen to paper. There will be a time, probably in the few weeks, when he lifts the Premier League trophy. It if it shaping up as an eventful April for the footballer who will become the first Dutchman to skipper a side to the English title, its most dramatic few minutes may already have occurred.

Liverpool were wobbling, three minutes after conceding. Often immaculate, Van Dijk had been culpable, clearing Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross into Andy Robertson and seeing it roll past the previously unbeatable Alisson for an own goal.

“Time to make it right,” Van Dijk said. A man who tends to exude authority restored order. Van Dijk headed in Alexis Mac Allister’s 89th-minute corner, leading by authority, marking his 100th Premier League game as captain by taking his team to the brink of the title. “One step closer to all of our dreams,” he added.

The equation is down to six points; the coronation could come as soon as next Sunday. Nervy and unconvincing, Liverpool almost stumbled against West Ham. They can be grateful that Arsenal’s pursuit of them has faltered, when their own form has been decidedly mixed, and this just a second win in five attempts in all competitions. “You could debate if we deserved to win it,” admitted Slot.

Van Dijk ensured they did. His importance should be confirmed when he signs a new contract soon. “Everyone knows how much I love this club and let's see what next week will look like,” he said, dropping a hint. Certainly the most recent player to renew is keen to see Van Dijk tied down. “Hopefully, Virgil will be next,” said Mohamed Salah. “I would love to play with him next season."

No wonder. Van Dijk’s first-half passing was immaculate, 49 passes completed out of 49, including a couple of diagonal balls that Salah plucked out of the air while embarrassing the callow Ollie Scarles. His late header was decisive. If Van Dijk, and Liverpool, struggled with the elusiveness of Jarrod Bowen, if Niclas Fullkrug, who lost him for the winner, almost scored a redemptive equaliser when heading against the bar, it was an example that big players can contribute in big moments.

Arguably a second did: Mac Allister was magnificent, the best player on the pitch. Given greater licence to attack in a rejigged midfield, with Curtis Jones coming in for Dominik Szoboszlai, he had five attempts at goal, two the products of well-timed bursts into the box, two of them audacious and from acute angles, one a free kick that left the bar thudding. His reward came instead in the form of an assist.

Liverpool could be grateful to a third talismanic figure. There was a cruelty for Alisson when he was wrongfooted by a combination of his colleagues. The Brazilian’s return was timely as he demonstrated the value of his unflustered excellence. “Alisson had probably his best game of the season,” said Slot; quite some praise given his performance against Paris Saint-Germain.

open image in gallery Liverpool needed Alisson’s saves on an uncomfortable afternoon at times ( Getty Images )

Alisson made four high-class saves. Two came within the space of seconds, denying Carlos Soler from close range before tipping Mohammed Kudus’ curler from an acute angle on to the bar. He blocked from Bowen and turned a Kudus shot past the post. The Ghanaian is still to score for Graham Potter and the manager’s West Ham find the net too rarely and when they did it was an own goal. “The performance was really positive, probably the best since we have been here,” said Potter.

West Ham posed Liverpool plenty of problems. They have a lone win at Anfield in six decades and have conceded 12 times to Slot’s side this season, but 10 came as Julen Lopetegui’s team were walloped twice. Potter’s charges acquitted themselves far better. The manager made a game-changing substitution in removing the rookie Scarles, switching Wan-Bissaka to left-back to both police Salah, which he did better, and get forward, which he did with considerable effect.

Salah started off buoyed by his own new deal, serenaded by the Kop and seeming to have regained his sharpness. “I saw the Mo Salah from the first parts of the season,” added Slot. The Egyptian’s last eight games have still only brought two goals, both penalties against Southampton, but he threatened when he curled a shot wide, and created when he outwitted Scarles and prodded a cross that Luis Diaz turned in for the opener. After one goal in 19 games, the Colombian has two in two.

open image in gallery Salah celebrated his new contract by setting up Diaz's opener ( Getty Images )

For over an hour, he was shaping up as the match-winner. Instead, Van Dijk was. “A big relief,” sighed Slot. Liverpool’s corners had been unimpressive, both over the afternoon and much of the campaign. But he was able to add: “We saved a big set-piece for a very important moment.”

Another awaits in upcoming weeks. It had largely passed unnoticed but Liverpool achieved their main aim for the season without playing on Saturday. They have now qualified for the Champions League. “It wasn’t that I open a bottle of wine,” said Slot. The champagne moment of lifting the title should follow.