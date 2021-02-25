Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Alisson returns from injury as Reds close in on Premier League
Liverpool can go 13 points clear of Arsenal if they beat West Ham at Anfield
Liverpool can step a step closer to lifting the Premier League title if they beat West Ham United at Anfield but the confirmation of Mohamed Salah’s contract extension may mean it’s already party time on Merseyside.
The news of Salah’s new deal has given the Reds a timely boost after last weekend’s defeat at Fulham, and Arne Slot’s side now have the chance to move 13 points clear of Arsenal with a win this afternoon. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford yesterday.
It leaves Liverpool three wins away from securing the title with seven games remaining this season and they will face a West Ham team have are without a win in their last four league games under Graham Potter. The Hammers have lost their last nine trips to Anfield and have only one win there from their past 57 visits.
Liverpool could break a new record against West Ham
These two sides have already met twice this season and Liverpool have scored five on both occasions, first in the League Cup when they won 5-1 at Anfield, before following it up with a 5-0 league win at the end of December in the capital.
Both Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have scored three goals against the Hammers this season, while five other scorers have also been on the scoresheet. In fact, a Liverpool player also scored West Ham’s goal with Jarell Quansah putting through his own net.
No English top-flight team has ever scored five or more goals against another team three times in the same season before, but if anyone was going to do it you wouldn’t put it past Liverpool.
West Ham line-up
Five at the back for West Ham as the visitors make two changes - Soler and Mavropanos come into the squad.
West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Todibo, Scarles; Ward-Prowse, Soler; Paqueta Bowen, Kudus.
Liverpool line-up
Conor Bradley and Alisson return to the side after recovering from respective injuries, while Andy Robertson is dropped to the bench in light of a poor performance at Fulham.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Jota, Diaz.
Mohamed Salah was expensive to keep but Liverpool couldn’t afford to lose him
So now Mohamed Salah, to adapt his own phrase, is very much more in than out. All it took, it seemed, was for the Egyptian’s goals to dry up for the first time in a remarkable season for Liverpool to present Salah with a contract he would sign. Maybe Salah’s occasional willingness to go public in frustration has been justified.
Or perhaps Liverpool’s quiet approach has. Saying nothing in public did not equate to doing nothing in private. With Salah signed up and Virgil van Dijk making progress in his own contract talks, director of football Richard Hughes may conclude that two out of three isn’t bad.
Graham Potter did Liverpool a massive favour despite slow start
Since appointing Graham Potter in January, West Ham have managed just three wins from 12 - but one of them came away to Arsenal.
Their 1-0 win over the Gunners at the Emirates was one of the shocks of the season, with Jarrod Bowen scoring the only goal of the game.
However, the Hammers look unlikely to repeat that feat at Anfield.
When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?
Liverpool are in touching distance of securing the Premier League title after Arsenal dropped more points, this time at home to Brentford in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.
The Reds can go 13 points clear at the top if they defeat West Ham at Anfield, as they look to bounce back from a shock defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend.
It means three more wins would be enough to win the title, even if Arsenal win all of their games.
Liverpool vs West Ham predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.
West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Fullkrug.
What is the West Ham team news?
Aaron Cresswell, Crysencio Summerville and Michail Antonio remain out for West Ham, while Graham Potter may consider beginning with Niclas Fullkrug after a punchy impact off the bench against Bournemouth.
