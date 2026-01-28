Liverpool vs Qarabag live: Slot under pressure as injury-hit hosts seek Champions League progress
Liverpool are looking to secure a top-eight finish in the league phase
An injury-hit Liverpool are looking to book their spot in the round of 16 of the Champions League as they host Qarabag in their final league phase fixture.
With all fixtures on this matchday kicking off simultaneously, it could be a chaotic night of European action, but Liverpool are in control of their own fate. Arne Slot’s side know a win will be enough to ensure they avoid the two-legged play-off round, which would be welcome with a hectic schedule beginning to take its toll on the squad. Alternative solutions will have to be found at centre-back with Joe Gomez joining the list of injury absentees in the last few days.
Defeat to Bournemouth has left Slot under renewed pressure but the Champions League has provided relief before this season. Some of Liverpool’s best performances of the campaign have come in this competition — but Qarabag, who begin the evening 18th in the league phase table, have their own qualification hopes to play for and could make this a nervy night.
When is Liverpool v Qarabag?
Liverpool host Qarabag at Anfield on Wednesday 28 January, with kick-off at 8pm.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 6.30pm, and streaming service discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Endo; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Ngumoha; Ekitike
Qarabag XI: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Jankovic, Bicalho; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran
Team news
Qarabag are without the injured Kady Borges and striker Ramil Sheydayev, who is ineligible, but are otherwise able to field a full strength squad.
Team news
Joe Gomez is a doubt after clashing with goalkeeper Alisson in the weekend defeat to Bournemouth and possibly sustaining a head injury, while Ibrahima Konate is also a potential absentee following the death of his father.
Defenders Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley and striker Alexander Isak are long-term absentees, with Federico Chiesa another doubt after missing the last two games with a knock. However, Andy Robertson is available after his mooted transfer to Tottenham Hotspur broke down.
So, Liverpool are one win away from booking their spot in the Champions League last 16 and will bid to extend their strong European form as they host Qarabag on Wednesday.
Arne Slot’s Reds hammered Marseille 3-0 in their last outing in the competition, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo on the scoresheet either side of Geronimo Rulli’s own goal.
They sit fourth in the league table as things stand and a win over 18th-placed Qarabag would see them seal one of eight automatic qualification spots.
But their 13-game unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday as Bournemouth stole a 3-2 win at the death, and their last Champions League game at Anfield was a 4-1 thrashing by PSV Eindhoven, so it isn’t guaranteed to be plain sailing for Liverpool or the under-pressure Slot.
A manic Champions League night could well be in store for most clubs but Liverpool are in control of their own destiny as they host Qarabag in this league phase finale. A win would be enough for Arne Slot’s to book their spot in the last 16 without having to negotiate a play-off round — but with their mixed domestic form continuing against Bournemouth at the weekend, it could be a nervy night for Liverpool against a visiting with their own qualification hopes.
Kick off at Anfield is at 8pm GMT.
