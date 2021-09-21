Rio Ferdinand has urged Liverpool to sign Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling.

Sterling was reportedly made available during the transfer window this summer but he remains at the reigning Premier League champions.

Ferdinand’s call comes as the Reds’ current star forward Mo Salah received interest during the window and so Sterling could step into his shoes if he leaves the club.

Ferdinand told his FIVE Youtube channel: “If I’m Liverpool, I’d buy Sterling tomorrow … If I’m him, I wouldn’t go to Barcelona or Real Madrid right now, that’s why I said Liverpool … Man United will take him!”

The former United defender also went on to speak about Sterling’s decline at the club after he had an average season for City last term.

“Where is Raheem Sterling? He’s lost confidence because he’s been taken out of the team,” Ferdinand added. “He was the go-to guy when they needed a goal, for so many years, and now all of a sudden he’s in the wilderness.

“I’m baffled by it, I just don’t understand. With Pep, he gets things right more often than not, but with this one there must be clubs sitting there going ‘let’s see how this pans out because I would take Sterling all day!”

Sterling hasn’t lost his form on the international stage as he shone at the recent Euro 2020 tournament and continued to score in England’s World Cup qualifiers.