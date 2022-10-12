✕ Close 'We are definitely not in the title race' - admits Klopp after Arsenal defeat

Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday when they take on Rangers at Ibrox in the Champions League tonight. Bukayo Saka’s 76th minute penalty ensured that the Reds slipped 14 points behind the Premier League leaders and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for better results in Europe’s top competition.

When these two teams met at Anfield last week it was Liverpool who controlled and dominated the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Mo Salah converted a penalty early in the second half. Another performance and result like that will leave the Reds second in Group A and within one win of reaching the knockouts.

Rangers, meanwhile, have had a terrible campaign so far. Three defeats in three games with nine goals conceded and none scored in reply. Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have his fingers crossed that the atmosphere in Glasgow provides his team with some inspiration to take the game to Liverpool.

Follow all the action as Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League: