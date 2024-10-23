RB Leipzig vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news and build-up from the Red Bull Arena
Arne Slot’s men are unbeaten so far in European but face a tricky task against the German side
Liverpool have made the trip to Germany for tonight’s clash with RB Leipzig in what promises to be a superb night of Champions League action.
The Reds have won both of their European matches so far earning a 3-1 win away at AC Milan before besting Bologna 2-0 at Anfield just before the international break.
A 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea last Sunday further proved Arne Slot’s credentials as a worthy replacement for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool boss will hope to move a step closer to the Champions League knockout rounds tonight.
Leipzig will be tough opponents though. They are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga and go into the match second in the table to Bayern Munich on goal difference. Yet, in Europe they have lost both their matches, to Atletico Madrid and Juventus, so they will be keen to get themselves up and running in the league phase.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Preparation is key
RB Leipzig have been readying themselves for Liverpool’s visit, under the watchful eye of coach Marco Rose. Can the German side earn all three points tonight?
‘Contract negotiations ongoing’ says Van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk is one of three players, along with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts with Liverpool are coming to an end.
The captain provided an update saying negotiations over a new deal are ‘ongoing’. Van Dijk said: “I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future.
“My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see.”
Slot not fooled by Leipzig’s record in Europe
RB Leipzig have yet to win in the Champions League this season but are unbeaten in the German Bundesliga. Liverpool boss Arne Slot has noted this and is preparing to face a strong team this evening.
Slot said: “I never think it is a good idea to lose a game. Wherever you are in the season, you always want the best possible result. We face a good team, doing well in the Bundesliga.
“With this format, after two games you can have a league table that doesn’t tell the whole story. They are a very good team and, yes, the fixture list is tough, but what do you expect if you play in the Champions League?
“That is what we like and what we want.”
‘They are physical and a strong team’
RB Leipzig head coach, Marco Rose, spoke about Liverpool in the build-up to tonight’s clash and labelled Arne Slot’s side as ‘physical and strong’.
Rose believes facing the current Premier League leaders will be an exciting challenge for his team. He said: “They are strong at pressing and work hard defensively. They are physical and a strong team without possession, something that they were good at under Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot is doing it in his own way.
“Their game hasn’t changed much; they still play at a really high intensity.Their positional play is strong and dominant, plus they are hard to defend against and have lots of quality in attack.
“They are a top side and it’s an exciting challenge for us.”
Klopp ‘wants to learn again’ as Red Bull’s global head of soccer
Jurgen Klopp hopes to be able to “figure out what is useful for football” in his new role as Red Bull’s global head of soccer.
The former Liverpool manager said he wanted to start learning about the game again when he officially starts on January 1.
“A few months ago I said I don’t see myself on the sidelines any more and that’s still the case, but I still love football and still love working and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that,” Klopp, who left Anfield in the summer after almost nine years, said in a video on Instagram.
“I want to share my experience which I collected over the years and we all know there are much more successful managers out there.
“In my career I’ve fought for promotion, I’ve fought against relegation, I’ve fought for titles and I’ve fought for trophies. Sometimes we failed, sometimes we succeeded and dealing with that is not easy, but it is possible. Then I want to learn again because when you are in the job and have to play every three days you barely have time for that.
“Now I have time and I have the opportunity and I want to see, feel and figure out what is useful for football. So developing football a little bit as well.”
Latest odds
According to the bookies, Liverpool are the favourites to win this one though at 14/5 Leipzig are in with a decent shout of causing an upset.
A draw is apparantly the least likely outcome so expect one of these teams to go out and win this evening.
Leipzig 14/5
Draw 16/5
Liverpool 10/11
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we see the two teams lining up this evening. Liverpool are without Alisson in goal so Caoimhin Kelleher will get the opportunity to further impress in the Champions League.
RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi, Geertruida, Orban, Castello, Henrichs, Nusa, Kampl, Vermeeren, Xavi, Openda, Sesko
Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Early team news
Liverpool will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who continues to recover from a hamstring problem. A late decision may be made over Diogo Jota, who had to come off against Chelsea, while Harvey Elliott continues his rehabilitation following a broken foot.
Leipzig may be without Amadou Haidara after he had to leave the field early during their win against Mainz. Nicolas Seiwald, David Raum, Assan Ouédraogo and Xaver Schlager are all not expected to be available. But Kevin Kampl could be pushing for inclusion in the matchday squad.
