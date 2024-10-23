RB Leipzig vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news and build-up from the Red Bull Arena

✕ Close 'The referee didn't help us' - Slot after Liverpool's 2-1 win against Chelsea at Anfield

Liverpool have made the trip to Germany for tonight’s clash with RB Leipzig in what promises to be a superb night of Champions League action.

The Reds have won both of their European matches so far earning a 3-1 win away at AC Milan before besting Bologna 2-0 at Anfield just before the international break.

A 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea last Sunday further proved Arne Slot’s credentials as a worthy replacement for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool boss will hope to move a step closer to the Champions League knockout rounds tonight.

Leipzig will be tough opponents though. They are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga and go into the match second in the table to Bayern Munich on goal difference. Yet, in Europe they have lost both their matches, to Atletico Madrid and Juventus, so they will be keen to get themselves up and running in the league phase.

Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below: